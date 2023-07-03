Boston Bruins Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Boston Bruins have officially announced the details for their highly anticipated 16th annual development camp, presented by Mass General Brigham. The camp, set to take place at Warrior Ice Arena, will provide an excellent opportunity for the Bruins' prospects to showcase their skills and compete for a chance to impress the team's management and coaching staff.

Let's dive into the roster, schedule, and what fans can expect from this exciting event.

Scheduled to run from Monday, July 3, through Friday, July 7, the Bruins Development Camp will feature a roster of 32 talented players. This group comprises 18 forwards, 10 defensemen, and four goaltenders. Among them, 27 players come from within the Bruins organization, while an additional five players have been invited to attend the camp.

A look at the Boston Bruins' 2023 Development Camp roster

The Boston Bruins roster includes promising names such as:

Forwards

Riley Duran, Andre Gasseau, Brett Harrison, Beckett Hendrickson, Oskar Jellvik, Trevor Kuntar, Ryan Kirwan, Dans Locmelis, Fabian Lysell, Casper Nassen, Quinn Olson, Owen Pederson, Chris Pelosi, Matt Poitras, Jake Quillan, Jake Schmaltz, Cole Spicer, Ryan Walsh.

Defense

Frederic Brunet, Jackson Edward, Ty Gallagher, Kristian Kostadinski, Mason Langenbrunner, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Jonathan Myrenberg, Ethan Ritchie, Blake Smith

Goalies

Hlib Artsatbanov, Reid Dyck, Derek Mullahy, Philip Svedeback

This diverse mix of talent and potential invites a high level of competition and excitement to the camp.

Schedule for Boston Bruins Development Camp

The Boston Bruins camp includes a series of on-ice sessions and other engaging activities.

Monday, July 3

The camp kicks off at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, MA. The day will feature two on-ice sessions, with Group 1 hitting the ice at 10:40 a.m. followed by Group 2 at 11:40 a.m. This will set the tone for the action-packed week ahead.

Tuesday, July 4

On-ice sessions continue, with the focus on forwards and goaltenders at 10:00 a.m. The full group will take the ice at 11:10 a.m., followed by a session dedicated to defensemen and goaltenders at 12:10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Another set of on-ice sessions, with the focus shifting to defensemen and goaltenders at 10:00 a.m. The full group will hit the ice again at 11:10 a.m., and the day will wrap up with a session dedicated to forwards and goaltenders at 12:10 p.m. Additionally, the players will have the opportunity to engage with the community during the afternoon's community visits.

Thursday, July 6

It will feature an on-ice session exclusively for forwards at 1:45 p.m., followed by a full-group session at 2:35 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Finally, the development camp will conclude with scrimmages involving the full group at 10:00 a.m. This will be an exciting opportunity for the players to compete against one another

