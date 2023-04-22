Boston Bruins fans are over the moon with excitement after their team secured a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their playoff series. The Bruins got off to a strong start, with Tyler Hall and Charlie Coyle scoring in the first two periods to take a 2-0 lead. The team continued to put pressure on in the third period, with David Pastrnak and Nick Foligno adding to the scoreline.

Although the Panthers fought back with two late goals, the Bruins held on to their lead, thanks in no small part to the impressive performance of goaltender Linus Ullmark, who made 29 saves on the night. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to Game 4, with the Bruins holding a 2-1 lead in the series.

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions from fans, who are thrilled with the team's performance:

Hunter Sousa @hsousa1997 @NHLBruins Few shaky moments but a great game nonetheless. Let’s do it again Sunday 🖤 @NHLBruins Few shaky moments but a great game nonetheless. Let’s do it again Sunday 🖤💛

Ashvin Varadaraju @AshvinVaradara1 @NHLBruins Let’s keep it going now, and make sure to not give a scare from the panthers where they scored two goals in a short timespan @NHLBruins Let’s keep it going now, and make sure to not give a scare from the panthers where they scored two goals in a short timespan

nick @Nick63956054 @NHLBruins We've figured out our imbalances and now we're back to take the next 2 @NHLBruins We've figured out our imbalances and now we're back to take the next 2 😈

Charlie Parker @cp9082 @NHLBruins Maybe that beating they took last game was a good wake up call. @NHLBruins Maybe that beating they took last game was a good wake up call.

Brenden @b71488 @NHLBruins Almost blew it in the last 4. But good bounce back w! @NHLBruins Almost blew it in the last 4. But good bounce back w!

As the Boston Bruins continue to make a push in the playoffs series, the energy and excitement of Bruins fans is at an all-time high, and they'll be cheering on their team as they look to extend their lead in the series.

Boston Bruins dominate Game 3 in win over Florida Panthers

The Boston Bruins secured a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their playoff series, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Bruins got off to a strong start with Tyler Hall's snap shot assisted by Dmitry Orlov, followed by Charlie Coyle's tip-in shot assisted by Brad Marchand, extending their lead to 2-0 in the second period.

The Bruins continued to dominate in the third period, with David Pastrnak scoring at the 8:32 mark assisted by Tyler Bertuzzi, followed by Nick Foligno at the 11:45 mark assisted by Hall, giving the Bruins a comfortable lead. However, the Panthers refused to give up and managed to cut the deficit in the third period with goals from Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart.

Despite the Panthers' late push, the Bruins held on to their lead and secured the win. Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark made 29 saves on the night. The Panthers, who were confident after their Game 2 win, will now need to regroup and find a way to overcome the Bruins' momentum in the next game.

It was an intense and exciting game, with both teams giving it their all. The Boston Bruins' victory has put them in a favorable position in the series, and the Panthers will need to come up with a plan to level the series in the next game.

The stage is set for a thrilling Game 4, and fans can expect another high-energy performance from both teams.

Poll : 0 votes