Boston Bruins fans fear the worst as Ullmark and McAvoy don't take the ice for practice

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Apr 28, 2023 16:52 GMT
Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Five
Boston Bruins fans were left in a state of panic and anxiety after learning that Linus Ullmark and Charlie McAvoy did not take the ice for practice. The two players have been instrumental in the Bruins' playoff run.

Boston currently leads the series 3-2 against the Florida Panthers. Their absence on the ice was enough to make some fans prepare for game seven.

"Already preparing mentally for game seven. This can't be good news."
@ConorRyan_93 Already preparing mentally for game seven.

Some fans fear the worst for the Bruins' chances in the playoffs without these important players.

@ConorRyan_93 This is a mistake, his confidence is going to be fucked for the rest of the playoffs

Ullmark has been a key player in the Bruins' playoff run, and his absence would be a significant blow to the team. However, not all fans were in a state of panic. Some tried to provide a more rational perspective on the situation.

@ConorRyan_93 Before people panic, McAvoy played 31 minutes on Wednesday! It's not crazy he'd get the morning off.

Here are some other reactions to the news:

The absence of Ullmark and McAvoy from practice is bad news for the Bruins and fans are understandably nervous. The playoffs are a high-stakes, pressure-filled time, and any potential injury or absence can have a significant impact on a team's chances of success.

Boston Bruins fans think they're seeing the last of Patrice Bergeron

Patrice Bergeron's potential departure from the NHL has caused concern among Boston Bruins supporters. As their cherished captain, Bergeron holds a special place in the hearts of fans.

Despite having a remarkable season that included 27 goals and 58 points in 78 regular-season games, his non-participation in the initial playoff round has left some apprehensive.

I’m not worried about the team pulling off a win without Bergeron. I’m worried we have little left to see of Bergeron’s playing career
man. i feel so bad for bergeron. his possibly last playoffs and hes not even playing😢

While it remains to be seen how much longer Bergeron will play, it's clear that he has had a significant impact on the Boston Bruins organization and their fans.

Game six kicks off tonight and the Bruins have a good chance of advancing in the playoffs. With the score 3-2 they need only one more win and they'll be hoping to get it tonight at BB&T Center.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET, and then we will see if the Boston faithful are right to panicking.

