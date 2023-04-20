Boston Bruins fans blame "President's Trophy Curse" for loss to Florida Panthers

Coming into Game 2, the Florida Panthers made a great statement against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The Panthers made a comeback by defeating the Boston Bruins 6-3 to tie the seven-game series at 1-1.

The first period of the game saw no goals scored from either side. The game was tied at 2-2 in the second period. However, coming into the third period, the Panthers completely outperformed the Bruins as they went on to score four goals and snatch Game 2 from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

The Black and Gold Army of Boston was unhappy with their team's performance and some feared that the Presidents' Trophy Curse was going to follow them into the playoffs.

Here's how Boston fans reacted to their defeat tonight:

Andy Hutchins @AndyHutchins The 2022-23 Boston Bruins have lost just 18 times through 84 regular-season and playoff games.



The 2022-23 Florida Panthers have delivered a sixth of those defeats.

Keith Blanchette @KeithStephenB22 #NHLBruins The Boston Bruins the all time wins and points leader in a season is losing by 3 goals to a 8th seed Warm Weather team WTF. #NHLPlayoffs

Cam Crockett @IAmCam95 @Boston_Diehards The amount of people freaking out about this game is absurd. Bruins are the better team and tonight they beat themselves. Simple as that. They will be fine but they need Bergeron bad..

Stein @Goofposter THE BOSTON BRUINS HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Rob 🇨🇦 @parker1313 Boston losing makes me smile since basically majority of Bruins fans thought easy 4 game sweep .

Predicted 6 games and golf season for them

Predicted 6 games and golf season for them

Ramzi رمزي (Symbolic) @RJdaboy Where was all that energy when the Bruins beat Panthers 3-1 in Game 1? Boston were really building momentum into the season only to lose to Panthers in the play-offs.

The Hammer 🔨 @GadsdenHammer



that was a pathetic display of 18 dudes who want to go golfing … next week @NHLBruins soft serve #BostonBruins

John Gardner @j_gardner You can clearly tell the #BostonBruins are a much worse team without Bergeron. That plus 347 turnovers doesn't help matters.

Jeremy Perrigo @jeremyperrigo The Bruins have historically not done well in series where they face significant physical contact (St. Louis & Tampa come to mind). So if Florida is able to sustain this gameplay it spells trouble for Boston. Will be interesting to see the B's response in Game 3.

Matt Cather @CatherOnair Presidents' Trophy curse??? I'm sure Boston will bounce back in FL but game 3 just became extremely important for the Bruins

ShadowBones14 @ShadowBones_14 Way to absolutely hand the Panthers the win Bruins. Yea this team still hasn't changed. Yea, it's one game. It's damning that Florida is keeping up with a record setting team and outplayed them in both games in Boston. Once again, Boston's defense is NOT ELITE.

This is the first game since the regular season that the Bruins have struggled to this level.

Florida Panthers down Boston Bruins 6-3 to snatch Game 2

The Bruins have home ice advantage in the series. They kicked off their playoff run on a winning note by defeating the Panthers 3-1 in Game 1 on Monday.

Coming into Game 2, it was all about the Florida Panthers, who not only defeated the Presidents' Trophy winners but gave a strong statement that they are here to win, once again proving why the playoffs are unpredictable.

In the second period, Sam Benett gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead after he scored from a wrist shot at the 1:42 mark. Over ten minutes after the Panthers' first goal, Brad Marchand put the Bruins back into the game and tied the scoreline at 1-1.

Eric Staal extended the Panthers' lead to 2-1 at the 14:18 mark of the second period. Tyler Bertuzzi tied the game at 2-2 for the Bruins before the game moved into the third period. The Florida Panthers maintained a high level of offense from the beginning of the third period.

Brandon Montour (2), Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luoustarinen all scored for the Panthers in the third period. Tyler Hall scored the third goal for the Bruins at the 18:50 mark but fell short of a three-goal defeat. Nick Cousins, Brandon Montour and Matthew Tkachuk all had two-point contributions for the Panthers' win.

Goaltender Alex Lyon was brilliant in the net today for the Panthers and made 34 saves on the night. Both teams will now enter the Game 3 which is scheduled to take place on Friday.

