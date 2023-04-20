Boston Bruins fans blame "President's Trophy Curse" for loss to Florida Panthers

Coming into Game 2, the Florida Panthers made a great statement against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The Panthers made a comeback by defeating the Boston Bruins 6-3 to tie the seven-game series at 1-1.
The first period of the game saw no goals scored from either side. The game was tied at 2-2 in the second period. However, coming into the third period, the Panthers completely outperformed the Bruins as they went on to score four goals and snatch Game 2 from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.
The Black and Gold Army of Boston was unhappy with their team's performance and some feared that the Presidents' Trophy Curse was going to follow them into the playoffs.
Here's how Boston fans reacted to their defeat tonight:
This is the first game since the regular season that the Bruins have struggled to this level.
Florida Panthers down Boston Bruins 6-3 to snatch Game 2
The Bruins have home ice advantage in the series. They kicked off their playoff run on a winning note by defeating the Panthers 3-1 in Game 1 on Monday.
Coming into Game 2, it was all about the Florida Panthers, who not only defeated the Presidents' Trophy winners but gave a strong statement that they are here to win, once again proving why the playoffs are unpredictable.
In the second period, Sam Benett gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead after he scored from a wrist shot at the 1:42 mark. Over ten minutes after the Panthers' first goal, Brad Marchand put the Bruins back into the game and tied the scoreline at 1-1.
Eric Staal extended the Panthers' lead to 2-1 at the 14:18 mark of the second period. Tyler Bertuzzi tied the game at 2-2 for the Bruins before the game moved into the third period. The Florida Panthers maintained a high level of offense from the beginning of the third period.
Brandon Montour (2), Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luoustarinen all scored for the Panthers in the third period. Tyler Hall scored the third goal for the Bruins at the 18:50 mark but fell short of a three-goal defeat. Nick Cousins, Brandon Montour and Matthew Tkachuk all had two-point contributions for the Panthers' win.
Goaltender Alex Lyon was brilliant in the net today for the Panthers and made 34 saves on the night. Both teams will now enter the Game 3 which is scheduled to take place on Friday.