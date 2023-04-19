Boston Bruins fans think they're seeing the last days of Patrice Bergeron in the NHL

Boston Bruins fans are anxious about Patrice Bergeron's presence in the playoffs. They are realizing that they may be seeing the last days of their favorite captain.
Patrice Bergeron is one of the team's most beloved players. The 36-year-old forward has had an incredible season, tallying 27 goals and 58 points in 78 regular-season games. Bergeron's impressive play has showcased his offensive and defensive prowess, cementing his position as one of the league's premier two-way centers.
However, Bergeron's absence from round 1 of the playoffs has left some fans feeling uneasy. One fan expressed their concern on Twitter, writing:
"I'm not worried about the team pulling off a win without Bergeron. I'm worried we have little left to see of Bergeron's playing career."
The sentiment is shared by many others, who fear that Bergeron's time in the NHL may be coming to an end.
Another fan took a more critical tone, expressing frustration that the Bruins played Bergeron in a meaningless game and now won't have him for the playoffs:
"Good thing the @NHLBruins played Patrice Bergeron in a meaningless game 82 and won't have him for the playoffs. 🖕🖕"
While some fans may share this sentiment, the team's decision to rest Bergeron may have been in the player's best interest.
Despite the team's decision to rest Bergeron, fans can't help but feel for the player. One fan tweeted:
"Man. I feel so bad for Bergeron. His possibly last playoffs and he's not even playing 😢".
The sentiment echoes the thoughts of many fans who have watched Bergeron's impressive career over the years.
While it remains to be seen how much longer Bergeron will play, it's clear that he has had a significant impact on the Bruins organization and their fans. Bergeron's skill, leadership, and dedication have made him a fan favorite, and his legacy will continue to be felt long after he hangs up his skates.
Patrice Bergeron's wife, Stephanie Bertrand, and their relationship history
Patrice Bergeron is married to Stephanie Bertrand. Bertrand was born and raised in Quebec City, where she completed her bachelor's degree in psychology from Laval University in 2011.
She met Patrice Bergeron in 2006, and the couple started dating instantly. They kept their relationship private for many years, but it was clear that they had a strong connection.
In 2013, after seven years of dating, Patrice and Stephanie decided to take their relationship to the next level and got married. The couple has three children: two boys (Zach and Noah) and a girl (Victoria).