"Boston Bruins are the favorites": NHL Insider on the team's chances of winning amidst the Presidents' Trophy curse (EXCLUSIVE)

JP Peterson, a well-known sports commentator, recently made comments about the NHL playoffs and the Boston Bruins. He stated that while the team with the most wins during the regular season is usually a phenomenal team.

The President's Trophy has historically been an albatross for these teams. Peterson said the Stanley Cup is the toughest trophy to win in hockey and that teams are so even in the playoffs that seeding doesn't mean much.

However, Peterson believes that the Boston Bruins are the favorites this year, largely due to their dangerous scoring line with Bergeron and Pasternak.

"We've only had to win the Stanley Cup in the last 20 years Chicago did it," he said. "One other escapes my mind. It's tough. It's just tough to do. It's the toughest trophy to win and the teams are so even in the playoffs. That seating doesn't mean much. You know, but I still think Boston is the favorite with that line of Berger on Pasternak."

NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL



Answer Water Cooler Questions: It hasn’t been an easy road for the Presidents’ Trophy winner over the last few seasons. The @NHLBruins will look to be the first to win the Stanley Cup in 10 years. #NHLStats Answer Water Cooler Questions: media.nhl.com/public/news/16… It hasn’t been an easy road for the Presidents’ Trophy winner over the last few seasons. The @NHLBruins will look to be the first to win the Stanley Cup in 10 years. #NHLStats Answer Water Cooler Questions: media.nhl.com/public/news/16… https://t.co/qLwIf7oVjq

Peterson also noted that the Boston Bruins have become more aggressive offensively under new coach Bruce Cassidy. Their solid play and grit make them a formidable opponent. The only thing they lack, according to Peterson, is proven playoff goaltending.

"...with a new coach this year. Obviously Bruce Cassidy is doing great in Vegas, but they have just I think they'd become more aggressive offensively and at best your best defense is what a great offense..."

Peterson continued:

"They've got their their solid, they've got grit. The only thing they don't have is proven playoff goaltending."

While Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has played tremendously well this year, Peterson pointed out that some players struggle to adjust to the intensity and ruggedness of playoff hockey. He noted that some players shrink at the moment, while others rise to the occasion and show they have what it takes to win.

"Oh, Mark is not," he said. "I think he's one in four is historically in the playoffs? So but he's played tremendously well this year."

"some guys shrink in the moment. They just do it and some guys and you know it, like guys in a dressing room."

What more JP Peterson had to say about the playoffs and Boston Bruins

In discussing the playoffs, Peterson emphasized that having a core of players who can perform under pressure is crucial. It's the same as having a goaltender who can stay mentally focused for the length of the playoffs.

He acknowledged that it's difficult to predict which players will thrive in the postseason, but believes that the Boston Bruins have what it takes to win.

"Do you have a goaltender that can stay that mentally focused under that kind of pressure for that length of time."

JP Peterson commented that while winning the President's Trophy is an impressive feat, there's no guarantee of success in the playoffs.

Peterson continued:

"No one's like, you know, that guy just got it, or That guy's got it..... You don't know until you see them do it in the playoffs. ....look, I'm not handing the trophy to Boston, but there's no question there. They're the favorite."

The Boston Bruins, with their dangerous scoring line and aggressive play under new coach Bruce Cassidy, are the favorites this year.

Poll : 0 votes