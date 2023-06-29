GM Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins has confirmed that pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) like Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov will not be re-signed by the team.

With the Bruins creating $6 million in cap space by offloading Taylor Hall's contract to the Blackhawks, they still face the challenge of retaining their seven pending UFAs.

Sweeney stated that it is unlikely that Boston Bruins will have the fiscal flexibility to sign defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a new contract.

Orlov, who is 32 years old, is seeking what might be his last major contract. With limited cap space, the Bruins cannot afford to keep all three of their deadline pickups, including Orlov, Bertuzzi, and Garnet Hathaway.

Sweeney also has to address the center position, with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci's futures uncertain. Also, the expected pay raises for restricted free agents Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic.

With a limited budget and important roster decisions to make, Sweeney's task is challenging. The Boston Bruins will need to find a balance between retaining key players, addressing their positional needs, and managing the financial constraints imposed by the salary cap.

Fans will anxiously await the team's next moves and hope that Sweeney can strike the right balance between keeping valuable assets and strengthening the roster for another playoff run.

Boston Bruins gear up for busy Day 2 of NHL Draft with five picks

The Boston Bruins were inactive in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville due to the absence of a pick. However, they will be significantly busier on the second day of the draft, as they hold five selections in rounds two through seven.

This draft holds great significance for the Bruins, as they are looking to bolster their prospect pool, which is considered one of the weakest in the league. With their middle to late-round picks, the Bruins hope to identify promising role players who can contribute to the team's roster in the coming years.

Although lacking a first-round pick, the Bruins have found success in later rounds in recent drafts. Notable examples include goaltender Jeremy Swayman, selected in the fourth round in 2017, and centers Matthew Poitras (second round, 2022) and Brett Harrison (third round, 2021).

The second day of the draft is set to begin at 11 am ET, with the Bruins making their first selection at 92nd overall, towards the end of the third round. The team will be looking to make the most of their picks to acquire promising young talent.

Here is a list of the Bruins' draft picks, which will be updated as each player is selected or any trades are made:

Christopher Pelosi (92nd overall, Round 3, Center)

Beckett Hendrickson (124th overall, Round 4, Center)

Ryan Walsh (188th overall, Round 6, Center)

Casper Nassen (214th overall, Round 7 via LA Kings, Right Wing)

Kristian Kostadinski (220th overall, Round 7, Defenseman)

The Boston Bruins will be closely watched as they make their selections, hoping to add depth and potential future contributors to their organization.

