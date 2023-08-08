Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman recently opened up about his experience with the arbitration hearing process. Swayman's candid remarks shed light on his attitude toward the situation and his dedication to the team.

Swayman said that while the experience was not necessarily pleasant, there is no lingering resentment towards the process:

"There's no ill will on the process."

As the arbitration process wasn't an enjoyable one for Swayman, he firmly emphasized that he has no intentions of repeating the experience. His desire to avoid going through arbitration again shows that he prefers to maintain a smooth and harmonious relationship with the Boston Bruins organization.

Swayman asserted, reflecting his preference for focusing on the game rather than contractual disputes:

"I don't want to do it ever again."

Amid the arbitration, he reiterated his loyalty to the Boston Bruins:

"Glad I got it done. I'm a Boston Bruin at the end of the day."

Swayman's commitment to the team extends beyond contractual matters. In another post, he shared insights into his partnership with fellow goaltender Linus Ullmark. Addressing potential concerns related to factors like a larger cap hit, Swayman's perspective is crystal clear:

"There's nothing separating that guy and I."

Swayman's offseason commitment in Boston shows his drive for growth, stemming from the sting of a Game 7 loss. His intensive training reflects a determination to enhance his skills, preventing future letdowns and bolstering team impact.

"That was a commitment that I wanted to make personally — to make sure that I was gonna do everything I could to not have that feeling again in Game 7."

Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins granted a contract worth $3.475 million following arbitration

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman has secured a one-year, $3.475 million contract with the Boston Bruins through arbitration. Despite serving as a backup to Linus Ullmark, Swayman excelled last season, ranking fourth in the NHL in key goaltending stats.

The 24-year-old's performance led to a contract between his $4.8 million request and the Bruins' $2 million offer. Swayman, a restricted free agent after his entry-level contract, boasts a career .920 save percentage across three NHL seasons.

However, his role may remain a backup or shared goaltender (1B) if Ullmark returns as expected. With both goalies under contract, the Bruins possess a strong foundation for their upcoming season, maintaining a formidable goalie tandem.