Boston Bruins HC distraught after conceding two goals in quick succession in loss to Anaheim Ducks

In a game that had the Boston Bruins on the brink of making history, disappointment loomed large as they squandered a commanding lead in a heart-wrenching loss to the Anaheim Ducks. With just two minutes left on the clock, the Bruins held a 3-1 lead and were on the verge of securing their seventh-straight win to open the 2023-24 season, an achievement never before attained in the 'Original Six' franchise's century-long existence.

The game took a dramatic turn when, for the first time this season, the typically staunch Bruins defense allowed two quick goals from the rebuilding Anaheim team in a mere 1 minute and 40 seconds. This catastrophic collapse was finalized when Mason McTavish netted the overtime winner at 2:08.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery expressed his frustration, emphasizing a lack of poise with the puck as a key issue. He lamented missed opportunities during the postgame interview:

"We had opportunities, I thought. I thought the game was over twice, we put it in an empty net. Guys whiffing on pucks, guys trying to go for the open net instead of using the walls as an indirect to clear and get off the ice. That was mostly it. … It’s inexcusable. You can’t be up 3-1, five minutes left, and end up tied going into overtime."

The Boston Bruins had controlled most of the game, holding a two-goal lead heading into the second intermission and limiting the Ducks to just 17 shots on goal in the first 40 minutes. However, a late holding penalty against Patrick Brown disrupted their defensive momentum, allowing the Ducks to strike.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk acknowledged the missed chance to make history:

"You just got to find a way to get a clear."

The Bruins, now 6-0-1 on the season, will look to rebound as they face the 5-2-1 Detroit Red Wings in their next game. Goaltender Linus Ullmark urged his team to move on, recognizing that luck can be fickle in sports:

"Be pissed about it right now and let it go for tomorrow."

The Boston Bruins may have missed a chance at history, but their strong start to the season still holds promise for the games ahead.

Anaheim Ducks stage thrilling comeback to upset unbeaten Boston Bruins

The Anaheim Ducks delivered a remarkable performance against the Boston Bruins that showcased their resilience and tenacity. Trailing 3-1 late in the third period, the Ducks refused to bow down to the formidable Bruins. Leo Carlsson's timely goal at 18:05, achieved with the extra attacker on the ice, ignited the comeback. Then, in a heart-pounding finish, Troy Terry defied the odds with a deflection just 15 seconds from the final buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

Mason McTavish's game-winning goal in overtime perfectly encapsulated the Ducks' determination, as he completed a stunning 2-on-1 rush with Carlsson. This thrilling comeback against a previously unbeaten Bruins team highlighted the Ducks' grit and character, earning them a well-deserved 4-3 victory.