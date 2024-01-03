Boston Bruins HC Jim Montgomery slams Red Wings for targeting Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn't hold back his frustrations after a hard-fought 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, using the post-game press conference to slam opponents for what he perceived as targeted aggression against star players Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Montgomery's unprompted remarks underscored a broader concern about the lack of protection for elite players across the league.

Addressing the media, Montgomery didn't shy away from pointing fingers at both the Red Wings and other teams that, in his view, have been taking liberties with Pastrnak and Marchand, actions he believes should result in penalties:

"I do think though that there was a game plan to go after Pastrnak and Marchand," Montgomery said, emphasizing a systematic approach by opponents to disrupt the Boston Bruins' star players.

Beyond his team's immediate concerns, Montgomery broadened the scope of his criticism to include all NHL superstars. He highlighted the physical toll suffered by Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, a three-time Hart Trophy winner. Montgomery stressed the need for the league to prioritize the protection of its marquee players, expressing concern about incidents like cross-checks and post-whistle altercations that often go unpunished:

"We need to protect the stars in our game," Montgomery urged.

He pointed to past instances of McDavid being mauled during playoff games, adding that allowing such actions could undermine the extraordinary skills that players like McDavid, Pastrnak, and Marchand bring to the league.

Jim Montgomery calls out Ben Chiarot among others after Boston Bruins' loss to Red Wings over borderline hits

Jim Montgomery's frustration reached a boiling point as he referenced a specific incident from the game against the Red Wings, a punch delivered by Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot to Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie triggered a scrum:

"That all started by someone bodying 'Pasta', and no problem with body contact, but when the extra shoves get high and there’s no real reason for it, that’s what we want to clean out," Montgomery said.

The Bruins responded tonight with a 4-1 win while visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets. Although neither Brad Marchand nor David Pastrnak got on the score sheet, the Bruins found production from their depth from players like James van Riemsdyk and Trent Frederic.