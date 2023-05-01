Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery opens up on first round elimination

The Boston Bruins' historic achievements throughout the regular season were quickly forgotten. They were knocked out by the Florida Panthers in the opening round of the 2023 playoffs.

The Bruins had a 3-1 lead in the series but then lost the next three games, losing 4-3 to the Florida Panthers. Fans, players, and all Bruins fans around the world were stunned by the outcome of Game 7 on Sunday following a 4-3 (OT) loss.

The Florida Panthers, on the other hand, were 43 points behind the Presidents' Trophy Winners. They fought hard throughout the regular season and made their way to the playoffs by escaping from the edge of getting eliminated.

Given their historic season, the Bruins were predicted to win the series and even the Stanley Cup this time. The odds were all in their favor, but as they say in sports, the odds can change at any time, and the Boston Bruins experienced the same in the series.

After the loss, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery spoke to the media, saying it was a disappointment but also an honor to coach the team in their historic season (via NHL.com):

"I guess the words that come to mind right now [are] disappointment, confusion. And then I would say the other part is if you start looking at the season, it was an honor to coach that group.

"I know we didn't get to where we wanted, I get that, but their professionalism, their work ethic, their commitment to being pros, it was a joy to be around."

The Florida Panthers coach was unsure of making a comeback against the Boston Bruins in the third period

After the second period of Game 7, the Florida Panthers were leading 2-1. Coming into the third period, Tyler Bertuzzi tied the game at 2-2, 55 seconds into the frame.

At the 4:11 mark, David Pastrnak's slap shot goal put the Boston Bruins 3-2 up. With just one minute remaining, Brandon Montour silenced TD Garden and tied the game for the Florida Panthers to move into overtime. With 8:35 into overtime, Carter Verhaeghe upset the hosts and booked the Panthers berth for Round 2.

After trailing by a goal with less than two minutes remaining in the game, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was doubtful of a comeback victory (via NHL.com):

"We're down a goal with under two minutes to go against Boston, I wouldn't bet everything [on us to win] because the math doesn't add up. Except when that puck goes in, you go, 'Oh… we're going to win this game.

The Florida Panthers will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 2. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are the latest Presidents' Trophy winners to be eliminated in Round 1.

