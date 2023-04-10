Boston Bruins injury report feat. Patrice Bergeron, Linus Ullmark and more

After their 5-3 win over the Flyers, the Boston Bruins are flying. They have finally won the most number of games a team has ever won during the regular season in the history of the league. However, they've also rested a few players. Here is the Boston Bruins injury report:

Boston Bruins thinks Patrice Bergeron was given extra time to recover

Patrice Bergeron #37

It was reported on Sunday that Patrice Bergeron won't take the field against Philadelphia. He indeed didn't. No harm was done to the team as they cruised to a comfortable win

While Bergeron has been battling some bothersome issues lately, Sunday could have been a relaxation day. The seasoned center has 57 points in 76 games and four straight games without a point.

He also missed games against St. Louis and Nashville recently and has been under day-to-day monitoring. It has been a difficult few weeks for the player, but management hopes that he gets healthy by the playoffs.

Dimitry Orlov has a back problem

Dmitry Orlov #81

Defenseman Dimitry Orlov was not dressed for the game against the Flyers as well. The Boston Globe reported it as a back problem.

Orlov might be getting some rest before the playoffs begin. Tuesday's game against Washington will be his next opportunity to play. Connor Carrick was promoted from AHL Providence and played against the Flyers on Sunday for the Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark was rested against Philadelphia

Linus Ullmark #35

Goalie Linus Ullmark also didn't play the game against Philadelphia. Ullmark had stopped 29 of 30 shots in the Devils' victory on Saturday, so it's unlikely that he would have played on Sunday. On that day, Jeremy Swayman's backup was third goalie Brandon Bussi.

Taylor Hall was also rested against the Flyers

Taylor Hall #71

Hall also didn't play Sunday's game against Philadelphia. The Associated Press reported before the game.

After a 20-game hiatus due to a lower-body issue, Hall played 12:12 of the 2-1 victory over New Jersey on Saturday. He was given the day off by the Boston Bruins because they didn't want to put him in back-to-back games. In 59 games this season, Hall has contributed 16 goals, 36 points, and 147 shots on goal.

Charlie McAvoy played against the Devils but was rested against the Flyers

Charlie McAvoy #73

Charlie McAvoy is still under day-to-day observation. In Thursday's 2-1 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs, McAvoy was forced to leave the game after colliding with Patrice Bergeron with 9:32 left in the second period.

He played the game against New Jersey but was rested against Philadelphia. Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery didn't think it was anything serious and it was reflected when he played on Saturday. The 25-year-old has scored 50 points in 65 games this season.

