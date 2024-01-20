Boston Bruins injury report: Matthew Poitras returns along with two other stars 

The Boston Bruins (27-8-9) continue to dominate under new captain Brad Marchand, winning three straight games and being placed at the top of the Atlantic division. However, they are about to get a boost on the injury front.

Defenseman Brandon Carlo is expected to return against the Canadiens. Carlo had been sidelined for the past five games due to an upper-body injury sustained on January 8 against the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old blueliner brings a valuable presence to the Bruins' second pairing, having contributed two goals and 10 points in 39 games this season.

In addition to Carlo, rookie sensation Matthew Poitras is set to rejoin the lineup after a brief absence due to a shoulder injury. Originally labeled as doubtful for the upcoming contest against Montreal, Poitras has recovered sufficiently. The 19-year-old has tallied five goals and 15 points in 30 games.

The Boston Bruins' defensive lineup receives another significant reinforcement with the return of blueliner Derek Forbort. After missing 20 games due to an undisclosed injury, the 31-year-old defenseman is making a comeback. Forbort's presence adds depth, having recorded four assists, 29 hits, and 35 blocked shots in 20 games this season.

Boston Bruins' dominant 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche

In their recent game, the Boston Bruins secured a 5-2 victory against the red-hot Colorado Avalanche. David Pastrnak played a starring role, scoring on the opening shift and netting two insurance goals in the third period. The Bruins, now on a three-game winning streak, have improved to 8-1-3 in their last 12 games.

Pastrnak's early goal set the tone, and his hat trick was celebrated with a cowboy hat thrown onto the ice by fans. Jake DeBrusk, Jakub Lauko, and Jeremy Swayman's 30 saves also contributed to the win. Despite goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Miles Wood, the Avalanche suffered their fourth loss in 14 games.

Cale Makar fell just short of tying Bobby Orr's record for the fastest defenseman to reach 300 career points. The Boston Bruins are in peak form and will like to continue that going forward.