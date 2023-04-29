Boston Bruins' Jim Montgomery is open to the option of replacing Swayman for Ullmark - "Linus didn't make enough stops"

The Boston Bruins are considering switching goalies for the pivotal Game 7 against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference first round.

Although Linus Ullmark has started each of Boston's first six games, head coach Jim Montgomery did not guarantee that he would do so against the Panthers on Sunday.

"We're going to meet tomorrow morning and we'll finalize all that."

He said this after the Bruins landed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the morning after a stunning 7-5 loss in Game 6 of the best-of-7 series that they once led 3-1.

He didn't hold back on why he would opt to change his goalie for Game 7.

"Linus didn't make enough stops. That would be the reason to make a switch," Montgomery said. "Plain and simple."

Despite Ullmark's Vezina Trophy-caliber season, the Bruins used a goaltender rotation the whole season, with Ullmark earning 48 starts (40 wins) and Jeremy Swayman getting 33.

Both players had excellent performances, with Ullmark in contention for the NHL's best goalkeeper award because of his 1.89 goals-against average and.938 save percentage. This is the best in the league.

With a 2.27 GAA and a.920 save percentage, Swayman (24 wins) came in second place. The two shared the William M. Jennings Trophy for conceding the fewest goals throughout the regular season. But for Ullmark, the Stanley Cup Playoffs have been a different story.

With a 3.33 GAA and.896 save percentage, he has played all except 3:11 of the series. Swayman relieved him when he was given a misconduct penalty after a fight with Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk during the team's victory in Game 4.

In the regular season, he allowed goals that were not scored, was frequently a game-time decision, and skipped morning skates. All of this raised questions about his health.

Florida Panthers force a Game 7 as they defeat the Boston Bruins at home

Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Five

The Florida Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins 7-5 on Friday night to force a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, and Eetu Luostarinen gave Florida the lead for good with 5:38 remaining in what was a wild third period.

The Panthers also received goals from Aleksander Barkov, Brandon Montour, Zac Dalpe, and Sam Reinhart in addition to Sergei Bobrovsky's 30 stops.

Reinhart scored the seventh and final goal of the third period, four of which came from Florida, to put an end to the game.

Brad Marchand had four assists, Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak both scored twice, and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston. The Bruins also received goals from Jake DeBrusk.

The Boston Bruins had a one-goal lead twice, but spluttered it and ended up losing the match. It will all now end up in an all-important Game 7.

Poll : 0 votes