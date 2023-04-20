WATCH: Boston Bruins' match against Florida Panthers ends in chaos as massive brawl ensues

The Boston Bruins were defeated by the Florida Panthers 6-3 in Game 2 of the seven-game playoffs series at TD Garden on Wednesday.

The game was tied at 2-2 in the second period but as the game moved into the third period, the Panthers left no room for the Bruins to mount a comeback as they went on to score four goals before the final buzzer.

The tension between the two teams reached its peak in the game's final three seconds. Trent Frederic of the Boston Bruins and Ryan Lomberg of the Florida Panthers exchanged punches.

Lomberg landed a few good jabs before Frederic responded with a series of punches before both players went down for a wrestling match.

Watch the video below:

"Tempers flare with three seconds remaining as Frederic and Lomberg get in a heated wrestling match #NHLBruins | #TimeToHunt"- @HockeyDaily365

The Boston Bruins felt the absence of captain Patrice Burgeron

This is the second game in a row that the Bruins have been without their captain Patrice Bergeron. He was sidelined from Game 1 due to illness and was left out in Game 2 due to an upper-body injury. The club really felt the absence of their best defensive forward tonight.

Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Two

The club started off its playoff campaign on a winning note by defeating the Panthers 3-1 in the opener of round one. However, the Bruins seemed a bit frustrated in Game 2 as they suffered a 6-3 defeat to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

With Sam Bennett's return, the Panthers were more confident tonight. The Panthers kept the Bruins out of the passing lanes, forcing them to turn the puck over for the majority of the game.

Brandon Montour did exceptionally well for the Panthers as he scored two goals on the night. Goaltender Alex Lyon was again brilliant in the net and made 34 saves on the night with a .919 save percentage.

The seven-game series between the two teams is now tied at 1-1. Game 3 is scheduled to take place on Friday.

The Boston Bruins wrapped up their regular season as the best in NHL history. The team set a new record for the most wins (65) and the highest points recorded (135) in a single season. They finished the season as the best team in the league and were also rewarded with the coveted Presidents' Trophy.

Poll : 0 votes