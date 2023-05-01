"Boston Bruins are the Pittsburgh Penguins": Pat McAfee sounds off on the Black and Gold's disappointing Round 1 exit

Pat McAfee is very entertaining at analyzing various sports. The former NFL kicker turned podcaster illustrates his points with a unique energy. He was at his best on Monday when he recapped the Boston Bruins' elimination from the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Nothing is too sacred to joke about on the "Pat McAfee Show." Brett Favre found that out the hard way. McAfee dedicated an entire segment of his podcast to ripping on the Bruins.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



THE The Boston Bruins won more games this season than anybody in the history of hockey..THE FLORIDA PANTHERS KNOCKED EM AHT OF THE PLAYOFFS #PMSLive The Boston Bruins won more games this season than anybody in the history of hockey..THE FLORIDA PANTHERS KNOCKED EM AHT OF THE PLAYOFFS #PMSLive https://t.co/lyJCjz45Vp

"The Boston Bruins won more games this season than anybody in the history of hockey...THE FLORIDA PANTHERS KNOCKED EM AHT OF THE PLAYOFFS" - @PatMcAfeeShow

The Bruins set an NHL record for most wins and points in a single season. Unfortunately, their postseason ended apruptly. They were eliminated in the first round by the Florida Panthers, who barely squeezed into the playoffs as the second wild card team in the Eastern Conference.

To make matters worse, they blew a 3-1 series lead and a 3-2 lead in the third period of Game 7.

McAfee believes that fans are justified in questionining the validity of the Bruins' record-breaking season due to points accumulated from the shootout. Teams in the past didn't have that luxury. He reiterated, though, that Boston could only work with what they were given. They made the most of their opportunities.

Pat McAfee asks his co-host about the mood around Boston

Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee asked his co-host, Boston Connor, about what happened to the Bruins in the playoffs. Connor said that he had invested a lot of energy into the team and they repaid him well. Aside from their record-breaking season, he also enjoyed watching David Pastrnak score 61 goals and their win at the Winter Classic.

Sergei Bobrovsky's save on Brad Marchand downed the spirits of Bruins fans when they lost Game 5. The mood entering Game 6 wasn't positive, and they ended up losing that one too.

It ended with an embarrassing first-round exit for the Bruins. McAfee compared them to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins, themselves, suffered first-round exits in their last four playoff appearances.

"Boston Bruins are the Pittsburgh Penguins. First round exit"

It should have been a storybook ending for the Bruins. Instead, it was a collapse for the ages.

Poll : 0 votes