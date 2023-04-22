Boston Bruins playoffs: The Black & Gold win first postseason game since 2003 without either Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci

The Boston Bruins are a juggernaut that can't be halted. Winning the President's Trophy was no fluke for them as they won 4-2 against the Florida Panthers, with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci missing the game. It was a huge win for the team but an interesting stat surfaced after this victory.

It was the first time since April 15th, 2003, that the Bruins won a playoff game without Bergeron and Krejci in the lineup. This might sound false on the surface, but both have spent almost two decades with Boston. Hence, it might not be out of pocket to think that this stat is true.

damn Patrice Bergeron - David KrejciLast night was the first playoff win by the Bruins in the post season without neither Bergeron or Krejci in the line-up since...April 15, 2003or over 20 years ago damn

The Boston Bruins selected Bergeron with the 45th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. He scored 39 points in 71 games to end his first campaign. He eventually became the leader of the Bruins and a great player for the team.

The Boston Bruins selected David Krejčí in the third round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, 63rd overall. He was selected after playing for HC Kladno in the Czech junior leagues. Therefore, both have been there for a very long time and have been in every post-season line-up.

Boston Bruins' depth makes the team not miss Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci

Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Two

The Boston Bruins may not have had Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci, but they had something other teams lacked: depth. Boston's depth has been a significant asset all season, and it was evident Friday night against the Panthers.

Four different Bruins scored goals. Eight players each scored at least one point. Three or more shots on goal were taken by five different players. At least two shots were blocked by four players. There were two or more hits from 10 players.

Charlie Coyle was one of the greatest illustrations of the Bruins' remarkable depth. He played in Bergeron's spot as the first-line center alongside Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk. In 5-on-5 action, Coyle was responsible for six of the Bruins' 10 high-danger scoring opportunities and it wasn't just him.

Just 2:26 into the first period, Taylor Hall scored the game's opening goal. That night, he scored two points. Nick Foligno was supposed to be a healthy scratch, but he ended up playing after Krejci's last-minute withdrawal.

He had four shots and four hits and scored Boston's fourth goal. In addition to scoring his second goal of the series, David Pastrnak had the most shot attempts (12), shots on goal (7), and scoring opportunities (7) among the Bruins. With two precise long passes, Dmitry Orlov received major assists to set up goals for Hall and Pastrnak.

It was depth that was Boston's biggest problem in the last few seasons. It is now their biggest strength.

