Boston Bruins Rumors: Free agent Tyler Bertuzzi close to agreeing new contract with team

In the midst of the NHL offseason, speculation surrounding the potential agreement of Boston Bruins with forward Tyler Bertuzzi has emerged. While both parties seem to have found common ground on the salary per season, negotiations have hit a roadblock in determining the length of the contract.

Bertuzzi, who spent his entire NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, has become an attractive target for several teams due to his offensive prowess and gritty style of play.

The Bruins have reportedly shown a keen interest in the 28-year-old winger, and discussions have progressed positively.

Mark Allred @BlackAndGold277 Word floating around is the #NHLBruins and soon to be free agent Tyler Bertuzzi have an agreement on salary per season but no common ground on contract length.

Sources close to the negotiations suggest that Bertuzzi and the Bruins have come to an understanding regarding the financial aspect of the deal.

However, determining the contract length has proven to be a sticking point. Both sides are actively working to bridge the gap and find a suitable compromise that will satisfy Bertuzzi's desire for long-term security and the team's need for flexibility.

As negotiations continue, fans eagerly await the outcome, hoping to see Bertuzzi don the black and gold of the Bruins in the upcoming season.

Boston Bruins sign Casper Nassen and Kristian Kostadinski ahead of 2023 NHL draft

The Boston Bruins concluded Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft by making two selections in the seventh round. With the 214th pick, they selected right winger Casper Nassen, followed by defenseman Kristian Kostadinski at No. 220.

Nassen, a 6' 4" winger, hails from the Swedish Hockey League where he captained his J20 team. He showcased his scoring abilities with an impressive 23 goals and 17 assists in 48 games.

Heading into the draft, Nassen was ranked 138th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Although committed to Miami University for the upcoming season, his selection by the Bruins demonstrates their belief in his potential.

Kristian Kostadinski, a 6' 5" defenseman, also plies his trade in the Swedish Hockey League for Frolunda HC. He was a part of the Swedish under-18 team that claimed the silver medal at the junior world championships.

Kostadinski is known for his defensive prowess and physical play, excelling in clearing out the crease and making life difficult for opponents along the boards. Ranked 62nd among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Kostadinski adds depth to the Bruins' defensive prospects.

With the addition of Nassen and Kostadinski, the Boston Bruins concluded the draft with four forwards and one defenseman. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing these prospects develop and contribute to the Bruins' success.

