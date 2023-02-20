Boston Bruins Trade Rumors: League leaders reportedly interested in landing a defenseman before the trade deadline

The Boston Bruins continue to dominate the league, posting a league-leading 42-8-5 record this season. The New York Islanders were handed a convincing loss to Boston on Saturday night, falling 6-2 as the first-place Bruins showcased their overwhelming talent.

While the team has been the best team in the league all season, management has to ask themselves a few questions as the March 3 trade deadline approaches: what player should we trade for or should we even mess with the current squad? It is a question that most teams would be envious of. However, with the Bruins in the driver's seat, any move needs to be thoroughly explored before signed off on.

However, multiple reports indicate that GM Don Sweeney and the Bruins front office believe that they are one defenseman away from winning the Stanley Cup. Rumors have circulated over the weeks linking Boston to several defensemen, including Vladislav Gavrikov and Jakob Chychrun.

While Jakob Chychrun may have a higher upside, given the Boston Bruins' limited cap space, Gavrikov appears to have emerged as the most logical addition to the team.

A 6-foot-3 left-shooting defenseman, Gavrikov has recorded three goals and 10 points, along with 56 hits and 89 blocked shots, through 52 games this season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old has been relegated to the bench as the team is avoiding risking injury to their trade piece, electing to hold him out until a deal can be made.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported last week that the Blue Jackets are looking for a three-asset return for Gavrikov, including a first-round pick, as the deadline approaches on March 3. While that may be a steep price to pay for the defenseman, the fact that he is a pending unrestricted free agent makes a trade more difficult to execute.

"Boston. Need to move Mike Reilly. Reilly trade would bring Bruins to $2.92M in cap room. Gavrikov makes $2.8M." - Sam Tirpak

If the Boston Bruins are willing to pay up for the blueliner, he may be the final piece required to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, the team may look elsewhere given the price tag attached to what essentially may become a rental.

Do the Boston Bruins already have a deal in place for Vladislav Gavrikov?

According to multiple reports, the Columbus Blue Jackets already have a trade in place for their pending free-agent defenseman. As the trade deadline approaches and rumors continue to swirl, many fans believe the Boston Bruins have already landed the defenseman.

While all the buzz surrounds Gavrikov's Boston deal, the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs have both reached out to Columbus for a potential trade.

