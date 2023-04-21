Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic said Ryan Lomberg was choking him, "lights were going to turn off"

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers are currently embroiled in a heated playoff series, with tensions reaching a boiling point in Game 2 on Wednesday. The final moments of the game saw two incidents, one involving a verbal exchange between Tomas Nosek and Eric Staal, and the other being a physical altercation between Trent Frederic and Ryan Lomberg.

While the on-ice fight appeared to be typical of any hockey brawl, it turns out that the incident was much more serious than it appeared. In a recent statement, Boston Bruins forward Frederic revealed that Lomberg had been choking him during the altercation.

“Couldn’t breathe,” Frederic told reporters, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. “Maybe panicked a little too early. But it was getting close there where the lights were going to turn off for a second. I’ve never seen that one.”

The admission by Frederic sheds new light on the intensity of the incident and underscores the dangerous nature of hockey fights. While fighting is a longstanding tradition in the sport, the NHL has taken steps in recent years to crack down on dangerous hits and other forms of violence.

It should be seen whether any disciplinary action will be taken in response to Frederic’s revelation. The NHL Department of Player Safety did not issue any punishments for the incidents in Game 2, but the league may choose to reevaluate the situation in light of Frederic’s statement.

Regardless of any potential disciplinary action, it’s clear that tensions will remain high between the Boston Bruins and Panthers as the series continues. Game 3 is set to take place tonight at FLA Live Arena, and fans can expect another hard-fought battle between the two teams.

Florida Panthers down Boston Bruins 6-3 to snatch Game 2

The Florida Panthers have proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs after defeating the Boston Bruins 6-3 in Game 2. The Bruins had home ice advantage and won the first game of the series 3-1, but the Panthers came back strong to even the series.

The Panthers started off strong in the second period with Sam Bennett scoring the first goal of the game at the 1:42 mark. Brad Marchand tied the game for the Bruins over 10 minutes later, but Eric Staal quickly gave the Panthers the lead once again with a goal at the 14:18 mark. However, the Boston Bruins fought back and Tyler Bertuzzi tied the game at 2-2 before the game moved into the third period.

The third period was dominated by the Florida Panthers, who maintained a high level of offense throughout. Brandon Montour scored two goals, while Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luoustarinen also contributed with goals of their own. Although Tyler Hall scored a late goal for the Bruins at the 18:50 mark, it was not enough to make up for the three-goal deficit.

Goaltender Alex Lyon was outstanding in the net for the Panthers, making 34 saves and contributing significantly to their win. Nick Cousins, Brandon Montour, and Matthew Tkachuk all had two-point contributions to the Panthers' victory.

The series is now tied at 1-1, and both teams will be looking to take the lead in Game 3.

