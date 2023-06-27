The Boston Bruins had a deeply disappointing end to their season. They ended the regular season by being the best team ever in the history of the NHL and won the President's Trophy with a canter, but once the playoffs arrived, all of their fire suddenly went out.

The Florida Panthers put water into their campaign in the first round itself. The Bruins fumbled a 3-1 lead to allow the Panthers a famous playoff series victory.

It became doubly tragic as most fans expected this season to be Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci's last season. Both have been playing for the Bruins for almost twenty years.

According to Cam Neely, the president of the Bruins, the team is operating on the idea that Bergeron and Krejci won't be returning. However, they remain optimistic and maintain an open line of contact with the players. They are providing them time and room to think about their options.

Don Sweeney, general manager of the team, said that Bergeron and Krejci's final decision would not influence their current and future free agent actions. If they want to come back, they can get in. It will be an interesting couple of weeks for the Boston Bruins.

Boston Bruins have cleared up cap space by trading Taylor Hall

Former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall has been moved from the Boston Bruins to the Chicago Blackhawks. Additionally, as part of the transaction, the Bruins are surrendering Nick Foligno's rights. Defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula, who are restricted free agents, are being transferred to Boston in return.

Hall's deal has two more years with a $6 million cap hit left on it. With Patrice Bergeron, Tyler Bertuzzi, David Krejci, and Dmitry Orlov among their impending unrestricted free agents, CapFriendly.com predicted that the Bruins would have just under $5 million in salary space before the transaction.

Despite setting new records for wins (65) and points (135) in the regular season, the Boston Bruins were defeated by the Florida Panthers in the opening round of the playoffs in seven games.

The Blackhawks concluded the season with 59 points, equal for second-worst in the NHL, after parting ways with longtime club heroes Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

However, they experienced some lottery-ball luck in May, and this week, with the first of their 11 draft selections, they will have the opportunity to select the top junior prospect, Connor Bedard.

