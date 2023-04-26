Boston Bruins v Florida Panthers: Injury Report - 26th April | NHL Playoffs 2023

The fifth game between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers is a crucial one. The Bruins will want to seal the series and move to the conference semi-finals. Meanwhile, Florida will want to keep itself alive in these playoffs. Both teams also have key players either coming back or missing.

Captain Patrice Bergeron is expected to be back for Game 5 for the Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins

On Tuesday, Patrice Bergeron worked out among his Boston Bruins teammates as he gets closer to making a comeback.

Due to a persistent upper-body ailment, Bergeron missed Boston's first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers. Before last week's team practice, he practiced on his own, but on Tuesday, he returned to the rink with his teammates.

Bergeron may be available for Game 5 against Florida on Wednesday night if he skates in a regular jumper rather than a no-contact one. The captain being available boosts the Boston Bruins' chances in Game 5.

David Krejci is not ready for Game 5

David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins

Before Tuesday's practice, David Krejci skated for 20 minutes.

The second-line center is "progressing well," according to coach Jim Montgomery, after suffering an upper-body injury, but he won't be ready for Game 5.

Krejci, who will miss his third straight game, may "potentially" play in Game 6 on Friday if it becomes necessary, Montgomery did add. However, a sixth game may not be necessary because the Bruins are now up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

In his absence, the Bruins will look to other players to step up and contribute offensively.

Florida's Sam Bennett did not practice with the team on Tuesday

Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers

According to David Dwork of Local 10 Miami, Sam Bennett (undisclosed) did not participate in Tuesday morning's practice.

Coach Paul Maurice responded that he anticipates one of Bennett and Ryan Lomberg (undisclosed), who also missed Tuesday's practice, to play and the other to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 5 against Boston.

Bennett has three NHL postseason games this year and has two goals and an assist. He scored a goal in Florida's 6-3 victory over Boston in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Patric Hornqvist is out for the season

Patric Hornqvist (concussion) is not anticipated to make a comeback this season, according to David Dwork of Local 10 Miami.

Hornqvist has been out with a concussion since Dec. 3. In 22 games this season, he has three points, 40 shots on goal, and 18 hits. Before the Panthers managed to qualify, coach Paul Maurice already thought that Hornqvist wouldn't be a viable option for the playoffs. He hasn't played any of the games.

