The Boston Bruins choked a 3-1 lead to the 8th-place Florida Panthers. Many sports fans have made fun of this result. It's a Boston team, at the end of the day, and the whole nation generally dislikes Boston teams. Since Florida is not known for its cool weather or ice, the loss was meant for memes to be made on social media.

Today, the team visited EPL club Tottenham Hotspur to take their mind off of the loss. Tottenham (of "Lads, its Tottenham" fame) is an esteemed club known for having a very clean trophy room. Nothing has touched it for the last fifty years.

Jokes aside, the Spurs are known for their habit of "so near and yet so far" seasons. They might be a top-six team but that hasn't stopped ridicule.

The Boston Bruins are going through the same situation right now. Fans have called it the "meeting of two chokers". Both of the teams haven't won any trophies for a long time. Social media erupted with the comparisons between the two.

Larry @enewhouse77 @mattyports Bruins fans (me) trying to use this image to decipher the offseason moves @mattyports Bruins fans (me) trying to use this image to decipher the offseason moves https://t.co/NSC7SNyEwW

Sean T. Murphy @stmurphy17 @mattyports As as a fan of both, this hurts my soul - so much losing in this picture @mattyports As as a fan of both, this hurts my soul - so much losing in this picture

z-Jrod🏆 @jrod2589 @mattyports Spurs and bruins have one thing in common … bottling things! @mattyports Spurs and bruins have one thing in common … bottling things!

NJV @nickvani @mattyports Appropriate for them to visit Spurs after choking in the first round. @mattyports Appropriate for them to visit Spurs after choking in the first round.

— @7inchesIsEnuff @mattyports they’re Tottenham fans too? this franchise just gets worse by the day @mattyports they’re Tottenham fans too? this franchise just gets worse by the day

Ryan English @_ryanenglish @mattyports Fitting that both teams, who are gigantic chokers in their respective sports got together. @mattyports Fitting that both teams, who are gigantic chokers in their respective sports got together.

Florida Panthers eliminate a much favored Boston Bruins from the playoffs

Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Seven

With Carter Verhaeghe's overtime victory on Sunday, the Florida Panthers eliminated the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in seven games. In doing so, they pulled off one of the greatest surprises in NHL history.

In reality, it was the biggest upset the league has ever experienced in terms of the regular-season point difference between two teams playing in the playoffs. The Panthers won the last playoff berth in the Eastern Conference with 92 points, while the Bruins concluded the 2022–23 season with a league-record 135 points. Think of it as a David vs. Goliath battle.

The Presidents' Trophy winners had a 3-1 series lead and looked to be on their way to an easy second-round victory. However, they dropped Game 5 in overtime and gave up seven goals to the Panthers in Game 6.

With a 3-2 lead on Sunday, Boston still seemed ready to win Game 7 and preserve the dream season despite the setbacks. Brandon Montour of the Panthers, though, managed to slip a shot past Jeremy Swayman of the Bruins with just over a minute remaining to tie the score.

It was an embarrassing loss for the Boston Bruins who were destined to win the Stanley Cup but failed at the first hurdle. This elimination will be remembered for a long time. This, indeed, was a memorable moment for both teams.

