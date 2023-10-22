Boston Bruins vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview, lines, odds predictions and more | 22st Oct 2023

The Boston Bruins (4-0-0) are set to face the Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0) in the third game of a 4-game road trip on Sunday at Honda Center, with puck drop scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in to NHL Network for what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Boston Bruins Preview

The Bruins have kicked off the season in splendid fashion, boasting an unbeaten record of 4-0. They currently find themselves near the top of the Atlantic Division, and much of their success can be attributed to their potent offense, which is averaging 3.00 goals per game.

Key contributors to this offensive prowess include stars like David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and James van Riemsdyk, who have already combined for an impressive eight goals and three assists, leading the charge on the top two lines. Additionally, depth players such as Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, and Milan Lucic have chipped in with one goal and four assists.

Not to be overlooked are defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, who have collectively contributed four assists from the blue line, opening up new dimensions to the Bruins' attack.

Anaheim Ducks Preview

In contrast, the Anaheim Ducks have struggled with a 1-3 record and two consecutive losses, leaving them near the bottom of the Pacific Division. The Ducks have found it challenging to get their offense going, averaging just 2.75 goals per game, with only three goals scored in their last two outings.

Frank Vatrano, Troy Terry, and Mason McTavish have accounted for the majority of their production, with five goals and four assists while leading the top two lines.

Unfortunately, the rest of the Ducks' offense has been sputtering, highlighting the need for other players to step up. All eyes are on Trevor Zegras, who had an impressive season last year with 23 goals and 42 assists but has only managed to tally one assist so far this season.

Boston Bruins Projected Lines

Forward

BRAD MARCHAND PAVEL ZACHA DAVID PASTRNAK MILAN LUCIC MATTHEW POITRAS MORGAN GEEKIE JAMES VAN RIEMSDYK CHARLIE COYLE TRENT FREDERIC PATRICK BROWN JOHN BEECHER JAKUB LAUKO

Defenceman

MATT GRZELCYK CHARLIE MCAVOY HAMPUS LINDHOLM BRANDON CARLO DEREK FORBORT IAN MITCHELL

Goalie

LINUS ULLMARK JEREMY SWAYMAN

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines

Forward

ADAM HENRIQUE TREVOR ZEGRAS TROY TERRY FRANK VATRANO MASON MCTAVISH RYAN STROME ADAM HENRIQUE BENOIT-OLIVIER GROULX JAKOB SILFVERBERG ROSS JOHNSTON SAM CARRICK BRETT LEASON

Defenceman

CAM FOWLER TRISTAN LUNEAU JACKSON LACOMBE RADKO GUDAS PAVEL MINTYUKOV ILYA LYUBUSHKIN

Goalie

JOHN GIBSON LUKAS DOSTAL

Boston Bruins vs Anaheim Ducks odds and predictions

The Bruins are the favorites with odds of -250, while the Ducks are the underdogs with odds of +200, according to the Moneyline (ML). The Over/Under (O/U) for this game is set at 6, indicating that it might be a high-scoring battle.

The Bruins, who clinched an impressive 65 wins last season, seem to be continuing their winning ways under the leadership of their new captain, Brad Marchand.

The Boston Bruins are in a favorable position to secure a victory against the Anaheim Ducks.