The Boston Bruins, leading the Atlantic Division with a flawless 3-0 record and a remarkable four-game winning streak, will face off against the Anaheim Ducks, currently at 1-3 in seventh place in the Pacific Division, at the Honda Center.

This matchup is set for Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on the NHL Network, NESN, BSSC and BSSD.

Boston's most recent outing on Oct. 21 resulted in a 4-2 road victory over the Los Angeles Kings, whereas Anaheim experienced a 2-1 road loss to the Arizona Coyotes in its last game on the same day.

Boston Bruins vs Anaheim Ducks: Game details

Date and Time; Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

TV Broadcast: NHL Network

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: Tune in to 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston's Home For Sports)

Boston Bruins game preview

In the previous NHL season, The Boston Bruins proved to be an offensive juggernaut, amassing a total of 301 goals at an impressive rate of 3.7 goals per game, securing their position as the league's second-highest-scoring team.

On the flip side, the Bruins showcased their defensive strength, conceding a mere 174 goals, averaging just 2.1 goals against per game, the lowest in the league.

Their stellar performance yielded a remarkable goal differential of +127, ranking them at the top. On the power play, the Bruins managed to score 62 goals, earning them the 11th spot in the NHL, out of 279 power-play opportunities.

Their power-play conversion rate stood at 22.22%, ranking them 12th in the league. The Bruins were equally proficient when shorthanded, notching eight goals, which ranked them 11th among NHL teams.

Their penalty-kills percentage was the best in the league at 87.28%, and they won 54.5% of their faceoffs, securing the second position in the NHL.

Jeremy Swayman had this to say about the penalty kill vs the the Kings:

"It's nice getting shots early on. Our structure was phenomenal. Something that we use as a momentum piece moving forwards."

Impressive shot accuracy saw the Bruins score on 11.1% of their attempts, which was third in the league. The team also managed seven shutouts against opponents and maintained an average of 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Boston's key players and injury status

In the previous season, David Pastrnak emerged as one of Boston's premier offensive talents, amassing an impressive 113 points in 82 games. Brad Marchand played a vital role with 21 goals and 46 assists, contributing a total of 67 points at a rate of 0.9 per game.

Pavel Zacha was instrumental in Boston's scoring effort, accumulating 67 points, including 36 assists. On the defensive end, Jeremy Swayman displayed his skills, achieving a noteworthy save percentage of 92.025% in the 37 games he played, ranking as the sixth-best in the league. Fortunately, Boston reports no injuries among its key players.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

In the previous season, the Anaheim Ducks struggled offensively, scoring 206 goals, averaging 2.5 per game, ranking them 31st in the NHL. On the defensive end, they faced significant challenges, allowing 4.1 goals per game, resulting in a total of 335 goals against, which positioned them at the 32nd spot in the league. Their goal differential of -129 was also 32nd in the league.

The Ducks encountered difficulties on the power play, netting only 36 goals out of 229 opportunities, ranking 30th in the NHL. Their power-play success rate of 15.72% placed them at the 31st in the league. They managed just one shorthanded goal, ranking 32nd in the league.

Their penalty-kill percentage was 72.14%, ranking them 31st in the NHL. The Ducks secured the 27th spot in the faceoff win rate category with a 46.7% success rate. Their shooting percentage of 8.9% was the 30th in the league. On a positive note, the Ducks held their opponents scoreless in one game.

Anaheim Ducks' key players and injury status

Trevor Zegras played a significant role in Anaheim last season, recording 23 goals and 42 assists in 81 games, accumulating a total of 65 points.

Alex Killorn was another cornerstone of Anaheim's offense, contributing 64 points in total last season. He netted 27 goals and added 37 assists across 82 games.

Additionally, Troy Terry proved to be among the top offensive assets for the team, amassing 61 total points, with 23 goals and 38 assists. Lukas Dostal held a 4-10-3 record in 19 games last season, conceding 67 goals at an average of 1.8 goals against, while maintaining a save percentage of 90.133%, ranking 37th in the league.

In terms of injuries for the Ducks, Adam Henrique is listed as questionable due to illness while Brock McGinn is currently out with an undisclosed injury. Isac Lundestrom is also out with an Achilles issue.

Set a reminder for Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. ET, as the Boston Bruins go head-to-head with the Anaheim Ducks in what promises to be an electrifying matchup.

This is a game you absolutely won't want to miss, as both teams strive to make a lasting impact on the 2023-24 NHL season.

