Boston Bruins vs Arizona Coyotes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan. 9, 2024

The Boston Bruins face the Arizona Coyotes at the Mullett Arena on Tuesday, with the game kicking off at 9:00 p.m. ET.

TV channel and live streaming options

As the Bruins and Coyotes face off, fans can tune in to NESN for live TV coverage. Additionally, the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

For those looking to watch for free, Fubo provides a live stream option. The matchup promises exciting moments as both teams aim to secure a win.

Boston Bruins vs Arizona Coyotes: Game preview

In their previous game, the Bruins faced a narrow 4-3 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche. However, they had an impressive 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in their previous outing.

The Bruins' current road trip began in Denver and will conclude in St. Louis on Saturday. Ahead of the Avalanche game, the Bruins have a strong 12-5-3 record on the road.

During their recent triumph over the Lightning, Boston showcased their offensive prowess by scoring two goals in the first two periods and adding three more in the third to secure the win.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark played a key role, stopping 23 of 26 shots. However, for the upcoming game against the Coyotes, Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal, carrying a record of 11-3-4, a 2.43 GAA, and a .922 save percentage. Despite their recent struggles, the Bruins boast the fifth-best goals-against average (2.66) and rank third in penalty killing (85.9%).

Meanwhile, the Coyotes are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. After a four-game home winning streak in 2023, the Coyotes have faced setbacks in the first three games of their ongoing five-game homestand. They are 12-8-0 at home.

In their defeat to the Jets, Karel Vejmelka had a challenging night, conceding four goals on 35 shots.

Vejmelka, with a 6-9-2 record, a 3.13 GAA and a .904 save percentage, has shared goaltending duties with Connor Ingram (13-8-0, 2.61, .916) throughout the season. Together, they have contributed to the Coyotes' 13th-best goals-against average of 3.00.

Head-to-head clashes between Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes

The Boston Bruins and the Arizona Coyotes have clashed 22 times, with the Bruins dominating with 20 victories and losing just twice.

In overtime, the Coyotes secured one win, while the Bruins are yet to claim an OT victory. Penalty shootouts have not happened in their encounters. The goalscoring dynamic further reflects Boston's prowess, averaging 3.7 goals per game, while the Coyotes lag behind with 1.8.