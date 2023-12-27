Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 27th 2023

The Boston Bruins will face off against the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York on Wednesday. Both teams have won four out of their last ten games.

Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres: Game info

Date and Time: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET Location: KeyBank Center Arena in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center Arena in Buffalo, New York TV Broadcast: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Fugo TV Radio: Tune in to live radio on The Sports Hub 98.5 and WGR 550 Sports Radio.

Boston Bruins Game preview

In their last game, the Boston Bruins (19-7-6) lost 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild. The Bruins are allowing 2.66 goals per game, scoring 3.06. Their power play success rate is 24.5%, and 85.8% penalty kill rate.

They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -159.

Boston Bruins key player and injury status

David Pastrnak has been a key player for Boston this season, with 44 points by scoring 20 goals and 24 assists. Brad Marchand has also played a crucial role, accumulating 28 points through a combination of 13 goals and 15 assists. In the 17 games played, Linus Ullmark (10-5-2) has a goals-against average of 2.87 per game and a save percentage of .941.

Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Matt Grxelcyk (upper body) and Milan Lucic (personal) will be unavailable for today's match.

Buffalo Sabres Game preview

The Buffalo Sabres are 14-17-4 after losing to the New York Rangers 4-3 in their last game. They are scoring 3.03 goals and conceding 3.43 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 14.1%, while their penalty kill rate is 80.2%.

The Buffalo are the underdogs against the Boston, with moneyline odds of +134.

Buffalo Sabres key player and injury status

One of the standout performers for the Buffalo Sabres this season has been Casey Mittelstadt, who has accumulated 29 points. He has scored 9 goals and provided 20 assists in 35 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has been consistently productive this season, accumulating 29 points with 10 goals and 19 assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkone boasts a record of 6-8-2, with a save percentage of .892 and goals against average of 3.21 per game.

Zemgus Girgensons is sidelined due to an upper-body injury.