Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan. 8, 2024

Gear up for an electrifying interconference clash as the Boston Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

The Bruins are doing well in the Atlantic Division, with 24 wins, eight losses and six ties. Meanwhile, the Avalanche, with 25 wins, 12 losses and three ties, are the second-best team in the Central Division.

Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche: Match Details

The hockey spectacle is set to unfold at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, with the puck poised to drop at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche: Live Streaming Options

If you're in the Boston Bruins TV market, catch most home games on NESN. However, be aware that if a game airs on ESPN or TNT, it might blackout your local NESN broadcast. Subscribing to DIRECTV STREAM's choice package is a smart move, providing access to NESN, ESPN and TNT.

For those in the Avalanche TV market, ESPN+ is your go-to for streaming any non-nationally broadcast games. Subscribing to Hulu with access to ESPN+, ESPN and TNT is an option.

However, consider the cost-effective choice of subscribing directly to ESPN+ and adding Sling Orange for TNT and ESPN, with the option to include NHL Network.

Bruins vs Avalanche: Bruins ride momentum, Avalanche seek redemption

Boston Bruins are fresh off a dominant 7-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins showcased their prowess with a stellar performance from Trent Frederic, who netted two goals. David Pastrnak contributed a goal and an assist, while goalie Linus Ullmark's 23 saves ensured a commanding win.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche suffered an 8-4 loss to the Florida Panthers, struggling defensively, as goalies Ivan Prosvetov and Alexandar Georgiev faced a barrage of goals. Despite offensive highlights from Valeri Nichushkin, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen, the Avalanche endured a tough defeat.

The history between the two teams adds intrigue, with the Bruins sweeping the Avalanche last season, including a 4-0 win at Ball Arena. While the Bruins have a recent winning streak in this series, the Avalanche have an overall 6-3-1 record against the Bruins and a strong home record at the Ball Arena.

The Bruins, excelling in goals and powerplay, will look to key players like Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. Meanwhile, the Avalanche, led by Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, will aim to bounce back defensively.

The game promises high energy, with the Bruins seeking to continue their winning ways, and the Avalanche aiming to cover the spread with an early lead and tightened defense.