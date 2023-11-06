Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 6, 2023

The American Airlines Center in Dallas will be the venue for a hockey matchup as the Dallas Stars (7-2-1) take on the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) on Monday, Nov 6th at 8 p.m. ET.

This game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX.

After recent losses, both teams are eager to get back on track. The Dallas Stars are coming off a 2-0 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks, while the Boston Bruins narrowly lost to the Detroit Red Wings with a score of 5-4 in their most recent game.

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Monday, Nov 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airliners Center, Dallas

Broadcast: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: ESPN Radio, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and SportsRadio 1310 The Ticket

The Boston Bruins' standout feature is their remarkable defense

The Boston Bruins are enjoying a fantastic season, thanks to their offense, which is averaging 3.18 goals per game.

Leading the charge on the top line are David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, who have notched 14 goals and 12 assists, but the entire offensive unit has stepped up.

Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, and James van Riemsdyk have combined for 10 goals and 13 assists, while Matthew Poitras, Jae DeBrusk, and James Van Riemsdyk have contributed seven goals and eight assists from the backend, making the Bruins' offense a formidable force.

Defensively, the Boston Bruins has been outstanding, allowing just 1.91 goals per game and conceding only 10 goals in the last four games.

Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo boast 1.7 defensive point shares and 40 blocked shots, while Hampus Lindholm and Kevin Shattenkirk provide another strong defensive pairing with 1.3 defensive point shares.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman has been stellar with a .954 save percentage and a 1.38 GAA, saving 7.4 goals above average.

As for Boston Bruins injuries is concern, Jakub Lauko is out with a facial injury, Matt Grzelcyk is sidelined with an upper body issues, Derek Forbort is questionable with a lower body concern, and Milan Lucic is also out with a lower body injury.

The Dallas Stars' strength lies in their great defense

The Dallas Stars are currently enjoying a strong season, but there's a desire for improvement in their offensive output, which stands at an average of only 2.90 goals per game.

Leading the charge are Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, and Jamie Benn, who have combined for an impressive 12 goals and 18 assists on the top two lines.

However, the rest of the offensive unit has encountered some difficulties, with only five skaters contributing two or more goals. This top-heavy offensive structure can make the Stars more predictable to opposing defenses.

Despite the offensive challenges, the Stars have one of the NHL's top ranked defenses, allowing just 2.50 goals per game and conceding only five goals in their last two games.

Defensive pairings such as Thomas Harley and Ryan Suter, along with Nils Lundqvist, Miro Heiskanen, and Esa Lindell, have added depth to the defensive unit with notable defensive point shares.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger has been outstanding, boasting a .938 save percentage and a 1.97 GAA, saving 7.5 goals above the average.

In terms of injuries, Radek Faksa is questionable with an upper body issue, and Jerad Rosburg is sidelined with an undisclosed injury.