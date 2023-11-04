Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | Nov 4th 2023

In a clash of Eastern Conference contenders, the Boston Bruins (9-0-1) are set to take on the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Nov. 4, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Hockey fans can catch all the action on Bally Sports, with a live stream available on Fubo for those looking to watch for free.

Boston Bruins Game preview

The Boston Bruins have once again started the season on a dominant note. After breaking the NHL record for points in a season the previous year, the Bruins continue to impress with a remarkable 9-0-1 record, having yet to lose a game in regulation.

Their most recent victory came in a hard-fought battle against the Toronto Maple Leafs, where they emerged victorious with a 3-2 win. Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle played pivotal roles in securing the win, scoring in the shootout to claim the valuable points.

DeBrusk's contribution was not limited to the shootout; he also found the back of the net in regulation, along with Paval Zacha. The Bruins' netminder, Jeremy Swayman, had an outstanding performance, turning away 33 of 35 shots and playing a crucial part in their victory. DeBrusk's goal was particularly significant as it marked the first of the season for the veteran winger, signaling his return to form.

Detroit Red Wings Game Preview

On the other side, the Detroit Red Wings have shown promise early in the 2023-24 season, looking to make a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With a respectable 6-4-1 record, they are currently tied for third place in the Eastern Conference with 13 points.

However, in their last game, the Red Wings were handed a 2-0 defeat by the Florida Panthers, marking their first shutout loss of the season. Despite the loss, goaltender James Reimer delivered a commendable performance, saving 25 of 27 shots and keeping the Red Wings in the contest.

Boston Bruins Projected lines

Forwards

JAMES VAN RIEMSDYK PAVEL ZACHA DAVID PASTRNAK BRAD MARCHAND CHARLIE COYLE JAKE DEBRUSK TRENT FREDERIC MATTHEW POITRAS MORGAN GEEKIE JOHN BEECHER PATRICK BROWN OSKAR STEEN

Defensemen

HAMPUS LINDHOLM KEVIN SHATTENKIRK MASON LOHREI BRANDON CARLO PARKER WOTHERSPOON IAN MITCHELL

Goalies

LINUS ULLMARK JEREMY SWAYMAN

Detroit Red Wings Projected lines

Forwards

ALEX DEBRINCAT DYLAN LARKIN LUCAS RAYMOND JOE VELENO JT COMPHER ANDREW COPP MICHAEL RASMUSSEN DAVID PERRON DANIEL SPRONG KLIM KOSTIN AUSTIN CZARNIK CHRISTIAN FISCHER

Defensemen

JAKE WALMAN MORITZ SEIDER SHAYNE GOSTISBEHERE OLLI MAATTA ALEX CHIASSON JEFF PETRY

Goalies

VILLE HUSSO JAMES REIMER

Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and predictions

In the upcoming clash between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings, the odds favor the Bruins (-147) as the favorites, while the Red Wings are the underdogs (+123).

Boston is riding high on a shootout victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs, winning 3-2. On the other hand, Detroit suffered a 2-0 loss to the Florida Panthers in its last game.

Based on recent performances, the Boston Bruins are expected to come out on top in this matchup.