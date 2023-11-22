Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 22nd 2023

Hockey enthusiasts can expect an exhilarating matchup when the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) led by star David Pastrnak take on the formidable Florida Panthers (12-5-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7 pm ET. The game will be broadcasted on TNT and MAX.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins have had an outstanding season, particularly offensively, averaging 3.47 goals per game. Key contributors include Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Charlie Coyle, who have notched a combined 25 goals and 38 assists, leading the top two lines.

Notably, secondary offensive forces in Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk, and Matthew Poitras, along with defensive support from Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, have further fortified the team's offense.

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers have an average of 3.17 goals per game. Leading the charge are Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, and Aleksander Barkov, who have contributed 22 goals and 37 assists.

The team's depth is evident as Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell, and Evan Rodrigues contribute significantly, while defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Niko Mikkola added eight goals and 10 assists from the blue line. The Panthers have scored five goals in their last outing.

Bruins vs Panthers: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the 63 games played between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers, they averaged 5.5 goals per match. The Boston Bruins have secured 40 victories, and the Florida Panthers claimed 23 wins in these matchups. Overtime battles have been evenly matched, with each team notching 4 wins and 4 losses. In shootout scenarios, the Boston Bruins have secured 2 wins but suffered 6 losses, while the Florida Panthers boast 6 shootout victories and 2 losses. The average goals per match for the Bruins stand at 3.1, while the Panthers maintain a slightly lower average of 2.4.

Bruins vs Panthers: Prediction

The Bruins enter as favorites with odds at -116, while the Panthers stand as underdogs at -106, with the over/under set at 6 goals.

Boston seeks redemption after a 5-4 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Florida rides the momentum of a 5-3 home victory against the Edmonton Oilers. The Bruins are set to win in this anticipated clash.

Bruins vs Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals: Yes

Tip 3: Bruins to score first: Yes

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score: Yes