As Thanksgiving approaches, hockey fans are gearing up for an exciting matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, November 22. The clash will take place at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and promises to be an evening of intense action on the ice.

Fans can catch all the live drama at 7:00 PM ET, with the game set to be broadcast on TNT and Max.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Amerant Bank Arena Live Stream: Fubo TV

Boston Bruins Game preview

The Boston Bruins, boasting an impressive record of 13-1-3, are playing well this season with a formidable offensive performance. Their recent scoring spree has seen them net an impressive 3.47 goals per game, with a staggering 14 goals in their last three outings.

The dynamic trio of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Charlie Coyle has been instrumental in leading the charge, combining for 25 goals and 38 assists. Notably, Pastrnak's individual contribution stands out with 12 goals and 17 assists to his name.

However, the Boston Bruins' success isn't confined to their top line. Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk, and Matthew Poitras have added significant firepower, contributing a combined 16 goals and 19 assists.

Even on the defensive end, players like Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo have chipped in, tallying four goals and 14 assists, effectively opening up the team's offensive options.

Florida Panthers Game preview

On the opposing side, the Florida Panthers, with a record of 12-5-1, are having an equally stellar season. Their offensive prowess is evident in their 3.17 goals-per-game average, with a recent highlight being a five-goal performance in their last game.

Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, and Aleksander Barkov headline the Panthers' scoring efforts, amassing an impressive 22 goals and 37 assists.

The Panthers' depth shines through as well, with contributors like Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell, and Evan Rodrigues combining for 12 goals and 24 assists.

Defensively, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Niko Mikkola have added eight goals and 10 assists, adding to the offense from the blue line.

For fans eager to catch the Thanksgiving showdown between these two powerhouses, the game will be available for live streaming on Fubo. This platform ensures that hockey enthusiasts can enjoy every thrilling moment of the Bruins vs. Panthers matchup throughout the season.