Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 11th, 2023

Charlie Coyle's hat trick set the stage for the Boston Bruins's 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders, leading the Bruins (11-1-1) to face the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday, November 11th, at 7 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, the NHL Network, and NESN.

In their previous matchup on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins dominated with a 5-2 home win against the Islanders, while the Montreal Canadiens secured a 3-2 overtime victory on the road against the Red Wings in another Original Six clash.

Over the last 10 meetings, the Bruins have emerged victorious in every encounter, including a 5-4 road win in the most recent matchup on April 13, 2023.

Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Saturday, November 11th, at 7 p.m. ET.

Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal

Broadcast: ESPN+, NHL Network and NESN

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: TuneIn Radio

Boston Bruins hoping to extend their success

Boston Bruins secured their second consecutive win after suffering their first regulation loss to the Red Wings last weekend, maintaining an impressive 11-1-1 record.

Leading the Atlantic Division by seven points, the Bruins excel defensively, allowing only 1.92 goals per game.

Their power-play success stands at 20.9%, ranking 14th in the league. Against the Islanders, the Bruins triumphed 5-2, with Charlie Coyle recording a hat trick and Linus Ullmark making 27 saves.

The victory showcased Boston's offensive prowess, with David Pastrnak contributing his 10th goal of the season.

Despite injuries to players like Matt Grzelcyk, Morgan Geekie, and Milan Lucic, the Bruins remain a formidable force. Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in goal for the upcoming contest.

Montreal Canadiens look to carry forward their recent momentum

Montreal put an end to a four-game losing streak by clinching an overtime victory against the Red Wings on the road Thursday night.

Currently holding a 6-5-2 season record, the Canadiens strive to improve their standing in the Atlantic Division, currently tied for fifth and trailing Boston by nine points.

Offensively, they rank tied for 20th in the league with 2.92 goals per game, while defensively, allowing 3.39 goals per contest, placing them at 21st.

Their power play success is at 21.8% (13th), and penalty killing is at 75.4% (22nd).

In the Detroit game, Montreal faced ups and downs, ultimately securing a 3-2 overtime win with goals from Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

Goaltender Cayden Primeau made 27 saves, and Sam Montembeault is expected to start the next game.

Injuries include Kirby Dach (Out for the Season), Carey Price (Out), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (Questionable), Chris Wideman (Out), and David Savard (Out).