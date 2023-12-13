Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 13th 2023

Get ready for an exciting showdown as the Boston Bruins hit the road to face the New Jersey Devils, marking the Devils' return home from a challenging four-game away stint.

Currently holding the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference with 29 points, the New Jersey Devils are eager to assert themselves on home ice and climb the ladder. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins, perched at the summit of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 39 points, enter the game as the team to beat.

Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils: Match Details

The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center.

Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils: Viewing Options

Catch all the action live on MSGSN and TNT, providing local viewers with the opportunity to witness the clash between these two Eastern Conference rivals. For those unable to tune in via television, the game is available for streaming on TNT and Max. The duel between the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils promises to be a spectacle of skill and strategy.

Devils fans can also listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network, accessible through the team's website or mobile app. The coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET, allowing fans to stay connected with every thrilling moment as the Devils aim to outplay the Bruins in a battle of determination and skill. Don't miss this riveting matchup between two formidable teams as they vie for supremacy on the ice.

Devils vs Bruins Showdown: Anticipated Clash Pits Offensive Firepower Against Defensive Prowess

The New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins face off for the first time this season. The Bruins dominated their three meetings last season, sweeping the series, including victories at the Prudential Center. Despite the Devils' recent successful road trip, highlighted by wins in Vancouver, Seattle, and Calgary, they aim to avenge last season's losses.

Devils' offensive leaders Nico Hischier and Tomas Tatar will be crucial, while Jesper Bratt enters the game on a hot streak. Jack Hughes, with 33 points this season, seeks to rebound after being held scoreless in the past three games.

The Bruins, missing Patrice Bergeron, rely on David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand for offensive firepower. Former Devil Pavel Zacha and defenseman Charlie McAvoy are sidelined, but the Bruins boast a formidable defense and goaltending duo in Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. The Devils aim to break a power-play drought, while head coach Lindy Ruff eyes a milestone win.

Expect a fiercely contested battle with key players and strategic matchups.