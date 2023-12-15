Boston Bruins vs New York Islanders: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 15th 2023

The Boston Bruins (18-5-4) will face off against the New York Islanders (14-7-7, who have secured victories in their last four games) at UBS Arena.

The game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 15, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on NESN, MSGSN and ESPN+.

In their previous match on Wednesday, the Bruins suffered a 2-1 overtime loss on the road against the New Jersey Devils.

Meanwhile, the Islanders triumphed at home, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 4-3.

Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Friday, Dec. 15 at 7.30 p.m. ET

: Friday, Dec. 15 at 7.30 p.m. ET Venue : UBS Arena

: UBS Arena Broadcast : NESN, MSGSN and ESPN+

: NESN, MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: The Sports Hub 98.5, The Answer 970 AM and ESPN New York 98.7 FM

The Boston Bruins' defensive prowess is a key factor in their performance

With a current season record of 18-5-4, the Boston Bruins recently faced a setback in their game against the Devils, losing in overtime with a score of 2-1.

Despite holding a 1-0 lead in the third period, the Bruins couldn't secure the win, and the Devils emerged victorious in the extra period.

In terms of performance metrics, the Bruins are scoring an average of 3.22 goals per game and allowing 2.48 goals against per game. Their power play operates at a 22.6% success rate, and their penalty kill is strong at 90.1%.

Leading the team, David Pastrnak has contributed significantly with 16 goals, 23 assists and 136 shots on goal.

Looking ahead, the projected starting goalie for Boston is Linus Ullmark, who holds a 9-4-1 record this season, accompanied by a 2.71 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

Boston Bruins Injury Update

Charlie McAvoy is unavailable due to an undisclosed injury.

Pavel Zacha is out with an upper-body ailment.

Milan Lucic is on a personal leave.

Derek Forbort is also sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

The New York Islanders have seen an improvement in offensive production

The Islanders stand at a season record of 14-7-7, having recently triumphed over the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-3 score.

Despite holding a 2-0 lead in the second period, the Islanders were trailing 3-2 in the third, but they rallied for a comeback victory. Outshooting Anaheim 35-24, New York went 1-4 on the power play in the game.

Their four-game winning streak includes notable victories against Toronto, Los Angeles and Columbus.

The team averages 3.07 goals per game, allowing 3.14 goals against per game. Their power play operates at a 24.4% success rate, and their penalty kill stands at 72.6%.

Leading the charge is Mathew Barzal, who contributed 10 goals, 20 assists and 88 shots on goal.

The projected starting goalie for New York is Ilya Sorokin, with an 8-4-6 record this season, a 3.11 GAA and a .914 save percentage.

New York Islanders Injury Update

Scott Mayfield is listed as questionable due to an upper-body ailment.

Adam Pelech is currently out with an upper-body injury.

Matt Martin is sidelined with an upper-body concern.

Ryan Pulock is dealing with a lower-body injury.

