Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 13th 2024

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. The Bruins have won one of their last five games, while the Blues have won three out of five.

Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues: Game info

Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, NESN, and BSMW

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WBZFM, The Sports Hub 98.5 and KMOX, NewsRadio 1120 AM

Boston Bruins: Game preview

The Boston Bruins (24-8-9) lost 2-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in their last game. They are scoring 3.29 goals per game while conceding 2.68. Their penalty kill effectiveness is 85.3%, and their power play success percentage is 27.2%.

The Bruins are considered the favorites, with moneyline odds of -172.

Boston Bruins: Key players and injury status

David Pastrnak has been a key player for Boston, tallying 57 points in 41 games. On the other hand, Brad Marchand scored 17 goals and 20 assists, resulting in 37 points. Linus Ullmark has a 13-5-2 record with a save percentage of .915 and goals against average of 2.75 per game.

Milan Lucic (personal), Brandon Carlo (upper body), Linus Ullmark (lower body), Matthew Poitras (shoulder) and Derek Forbort (undisclosed) are unavailable for today's game.

St. Louis Blues: Game preview

The St. Louis Blues have a 21-18-1 record this season after winning their last game 5-2 against the New York Rangers. They are allowing 3.15 goals per game and conceding 2.83. Their power play success rate is 12.0%, while their penalty kill rate is 78.1%.

The Blues are considered underdogs against the Bruins, with moneyline odds of +145.

St. Louis Blues: Key players and injury status

This season, Robert Thomas has been highly prolific, tallying 16 goals and 27 assists in 40 games for a total of 43 points. Meanwhile, Pavel Buchnevich has 32 points in 38 games, with 13 goals and 19 assists.

Joel Hofer currently holds a 7-7-0 record, and he has allowed 36 goals while making 354 saves. Justin Faulk (lower body), Anton Malmstrom (undisclosed) and Josh Jacobs (undisclosed) are unavailable for today's game.