Boston Bruins vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 20th 2023

The Boston Bruins (13-1-2) will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4) at Amalie Arena in Florida on Monday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. ET.

In their previous game, the Bruins triumphed with a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, while the Lightning are entering the matchup fresh off a 6-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Fans can catch all the live action on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUNX and NESN.

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Monday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. ET Venue : Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Broadcast : ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUNX and NESN

: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUNX and NESN Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Boston's Rock 92.9 and Hot 96.9

A stalwart defense is the driving force behind the Boston Bruins' success

The Boston Bruins have had a remarkable season marked by an impressive offensive performance, scoring an average of 3.44 goals per game.

David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle lead the team's charge, who have combined for an impressive 23 goals and 36 assists on the top two lines.

Contributions from Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk and Matthew Poitras, along with defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, have added depth to the team's offensive capabilities.

Despite the offensive prowess, the Bruins' defense has been a standout, allowing only 2.00 goals per game, with just four goals conceded in the last two outings.

Defensive key players, including Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk and Hampus Lindholm, have collectively accumulated 2.6 and 2.8 defensive point shares, respectively.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark is having an exceptional season, boasting a .928 save percentage and a 2.23 GAA on 251 shots, saving 6.4 goals above average.

Boston Bruins injuries include Matt Grzelcyk (Upper Body - Out), Milan Lucic (Lower Body - Out) and Morgan Geekie (Upper Body - Out).

Potent offensive contributions have been the driving force behind the Lightning's achievements

The Lightning's season is marked by excellence, fueled by an impressive offense that averages 3.50 goals per game, including a recent surge with 10 goals in the last two games.

Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos lead the top two lines, amassing 26 goals and 42 assists. The team's offensive depth is evident as Bradon Hagel, Nick Paul and Alex Barre-Boulet contribute with 19 goals and 14 assists.

Defensive contributions from Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev, with six goals and 26 assists from the point, further amplify the Lightning's offensive capabilities.

Despite the offensive success, the team faces defensive challenges, allowing an average of 3.61 goals per game.

While Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak have combined for 1.8 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, leaving openings for opponents to capitalize on.

Goaltender Jonas Johansson faces difficulties with a .896 save percentage and a 3.40 GAA on 490 shots, resulting in a -3.3 goals saved above average.

The Lightning contend with injuries to key players, including Andrei Vasilevskiy (Back-Out), Anthony Cirelli (Undisclosed - Questionable) and Conor Sheary (Upper Body - Out).