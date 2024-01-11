Boston Bruins vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 11th 2024

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in an exciting NHL game scheduled for Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

TV channel and live streaming options

The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET, with the game being broadcast on NESN, providing fans with a thrilling live viewing experience. For those unable to catch the matchup on television, it will also be available for streaming on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, offering convenient alternatives for hockey enthusiasts.

Additionally, the game will be available for live streaming on FuboTV, offering a free viewing option for those who prefer online platforms.

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

In their recent outing, the Boston Bruins experienced a heart-wrenching overtime defeat against the Arizona Coyotes, with a final score of 4-3. Jake DeBrusk's ninth goal of the season and a contribution from David Pastrnak showcased the team's resilience, forcing the game into overtime before the Coyotes secured the victory.

Despite the setback, the Bruins have demonstrated solid performance on the road, boasting a 12-5-5 record and a noteworthy 3-0-2 streak in their last five away contests.

The Vegas Golden Knights, on the other hand, are gearing up for a five-game homestand, starting with their clash against the Bruins. Despite a recent setback against the Colorado Avalanche, where they suffered a 3-0 defeat, the Golden Knights remain a formidable force at home, boasting a 14-4-2 record.

Jack Eichel, a key player for Vegas, played a pivotal role in the team's previous victory against the New York Islanders, securing a 5-2 win with his goal-scoring prowess. Eichel, leading the team with 42 points, is a key asset for the Golden Knights as they aim to rebound from their recent loss.

Statistically, the Golden Knights currently stand 15th in goals per game, averaging 3.23, and hold the 14th position in power-play percentage, boasting a success rate of 21.8%.

Head-to-head clashes between Boston Bruins vs. Golden Knights

In the 10 games between the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights, the Bruins have emerged as the dominant force with seven wins compared to the Golden Knights' three victories.

There have been no draws in their matchups. Overtime has not been a deciding factor, and penalty shootouts have favored Vegas with two wins to Boston's none. The goal-scoring average per match slightly favors the Bruins, who average 2.9 goals, while the Golden Knights trail with 2.3 goals.