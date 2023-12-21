Boston journalist blasts Jake DeBrusk's "bulls*it half-a**" play that eventually resulted in Bruins' loss against Wild

Shukri Wrights, Boston journalist for "The Hockey News", expressed his frustration at Jake DeBrusk's missed wide shot attempt in the Boston Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

The game on Tuesday was the fourth time in a row for the Bruins to be headed into overtime this season. They got off to a great start and entered the third period with a 2-1 advantage.

However, goals from Krill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman with less than two minutes gave the Wild a 3-2 advantage. Nonetheless, captain Brad Marchand emerged as the savior as he scored on a powerplay at 18:54 to tie the game, forcing overtime.

In overtime, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk got the opportunity to clinch the two points for his side. However, he missed it, smuggling the puck wide of the Wild's net.

The missed attempt from DeBrusk created an opening for Minnesota, who capitalized on the opportunity. Kaprizov scored his second of the evening on a 3-on-1 other-way rush to seal the win for the Wild.

Wrights did not hold back on his disappointment with DeBrusk's failed attempt on X. Here's what he had to say:

"I’m truly sick and tired of the bulls*it half-a** play of #NHLBruins Jake DeBrusk! What will it take for him to wake up and play up to his fullest potential and STOP WITH THE BS LAZY PLAY! This team needs a top six forward right now and DeBrusk is not helping matters"

"Better get that on net": Boston Bruins coach on Jake DeBrusk's missed opportunity

In what could have been a winning night at TD Garden, DeBrusk's failed attempt became the biggest talking point of the Bruins' loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery spoke to the media and said the attempt from DeBrusk should've gone into the back of the net, while also expressing his dissatisfaction with the shot selection from the winger:

"Better get that on net,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said of DeBrusk’s initial shot attempt. “I don’t like the shot selection, and I don’t like both guys going to the net, going all the way to the goal line. You know, that’s what gives up the 3-on-1 the other way."

With 44 points (19-5-6), the Boston Bruins are the Atlantic Division leaders and fourth in the overall league standings. Meanwhile, Jake DeBrusk has scored 11 points through four goals and seven assists in 29 games so far this season.