"Bottom 6 is still trash": Pittsburgh Penguins' 3-goal loss to Detroit Red Wings has fans pointing fingers at Pens depth players

In a Wednesday night showdown, the Pittsburgh Penguins found themselves facing off against a resilient Detroit Red Wings team at Little Caesars Arena. The result was a 6-3 loss for the Penguins, leaving fans pondering the performance of the team's depth players.

Alex DeBrincat was undoubtedly the star of the night, securing two goals and an assist for the Red Wings, leading them to their third consecutive victory. DeBrincat's offensive prowess proved too much for the Penguins to handle.

Andrew Copp, with his two crucial goals, and Dylan Larkin's three assists, added to the Red Wings' offensive firepower. Ville Husso's remarkable performance in the net, with 29 saves, cemented the victory for Detroit.

For the Penguins, Erik Karlsson's goal and two assists demonstrated a glimpse of their offensive potential, but it wasn't enough to secure a victory. Tristan Jarry, with 23 saves, fought valiantly in the crease but couldn't stave off the Red Wings' relentless attacks.

Following the Pittsburgh Penguins' loss, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their thoughts and concerns. Many pointed to the Penguins' struggles with depth scoring as a significant issue, urging the supporting cast to step up and contribute more to the team's success:

With a record of 2-2-0, the Pittsburgh Penguins are undoubtedly a strong team, but this defeat serves as a reminder that every player's performance counts in the quest for success in the NHL.

