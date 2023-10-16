"Bottom of Atlantic awaits": Tampa Bay Lightning fans in dismay as team's road trip woes continues in Stamkos' absence

Tampa Bay Lightning visited the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre for their second road game of a three-game road trip. Tonight's game was the first of four meetings scheduled between the two teams this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning were missing Tyler Motte and Steven Stamkos in their lineup tonight. The Senators offense looked on point tonight with 38 SOG compared to Tampa's 24.

Tampa's shortcomings in offense and defense in tonight's game also brought fans some distress, as the team succumbed to a 5-2 loss against the Senators.

A fan commented that the Lightning need to figure out their shortcoming lest they should be at the bottom of the Atlantic Divsion.

"Gotta figure it out or the bottom of the Atlantic awaits"

One fan specifically pointed out the lack of opportunities in tonight's game from stars Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point both having close to 20 minutes on the ice.

Another fan pointed fingers at Tampa's offseason acquisitions and made a stark comment.

With Steven Stamkos out of the lineup tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning were in for a tough game against Brady Tkachuk's Senators.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Ottawa Senators highlights

Sens off-season acquisition Vladimir Tarasenko openend the scoring with his first goal as an Ottawa Senator 7:02 into the first period with an assist from Ridly Greig.

Anthony Cirelli and the Lightning returned strong in the second period with Cirelli's goal at the one-minute mark. Sens captain Brady Tkachuk gave the lead back to his team in an assist from Claude Giroux.

Tanner Jeannot scored his first goal of the new season and just his second goal as a Tampa Bay Lightning, 13:00 into the second period. In the last minute of the second period, Mathieu Joseph scored giving the Senators a 3-2 lead heading into the final period.

The Lightning's offensive continued to struggle as Nikita Kucherov, Braydon Point and Nick Paul could not get on the board in tonight's game. Brady Tkachuk pulled off an impressive move to score his second of the game and the Sens' fourth.

Tampa Bay Lightning emptied their net with more than three minutes left on the clock and the Senators took advantage. Tim Stutzle scored in the Lightning's empty net in assists from Tkachuk and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

Tampa Bay Lightning's next stop is Buffalo

The Lightning will be wrapping up their three-game roadtrip in Buffalo on October 17, when they take on the young Buffalo Sabres.

Heading into Bufflo, the team is currently 0-2 this roadtrip after losing the first game 6-4 to the Detroit Red Wings and 5-2 to the Ottawa Senators.