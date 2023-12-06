Bowen Byram Injury: What happened to Colorado Avalanche defenseman?

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's contest against the Anaheim Ducks.

Byram took a big hit from the Ducks' Max Jones during the second period. Bowen Bryam was able to finish the second period, but the Avs later announced the defenseman's exit from the contest due to an upper-body injury:

"Bowen Byram has left tonight’s game with an upper body injury and will not return."

Byram has a long history of injuries, in particular concussions, and the latest designation makes it more concerning for the AVS organization. Fans can wait to hear more about the health of the defenseman from the team in the next couple of days.

This is the major injury blow for Colorado on their defensive line. If both Byram and Cale Makar (lower body) won't be able to fit for Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets, the Avalanche would need to make roster changes on the blue line.