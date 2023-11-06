Brad Aldrich allegations: What charges is former Chicago Blackhawks video coach facing from Black Aces player?

The Chicago Blackhawks organization is once again facing allegations of misconduct, negligence, and cover-up, this time from a former member of the 'Black Aces' squad who has chosen to remain anonymous, referred to as 'John Doe'.

In a lawsuit filed by Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin, John Doe accuses former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich of 'grooming, harassing, threatening, and assaulting' him during the 2009-10 season. The lawsuit also claims that the Blackhawks intentionally suppressed John Doe's complaint to protect their Stanley Cup championship run.

The lawsuit's allegations against Brad Aldrich

The lawsuit alleges that Brad Aldrich used his position of authority within the Blackhawks to manipulate and exploit John Doe. Similar to Kyle Beach's claims in his 2021 lawsuit, John Doe alleges that Aldrich told him he could influence his standing with the team's coaches.

Furthermore, Aldrich is accused of hosting John Doe and other Black Aces players at his home to discuss player strategies but later attempting to make them watch pornographic movies with him.

The suit details several overtly sexual incidents, including Aldrich sneaking into John Doe's bedroom during a sexual encounter, making inappropriate offers involving a masseuse, and engaging in unwanted physical contact. The lawsuit also mentions harassing text messages and explicit photographs sent by Aldrich.

In particular, the suit alleged:

“Aldrich sneaked into the bedroom while John Doe and (a) woman were having sex and tried to insert himself into the encounter, making his presence first known by playing with John Doe’s feet in the dark.”

“Aldrich offered to pay for John Doe to receive sexual favors from a masseuse if Coach Aldrich could watch.”

“On one occasion, Coach Aldrich sent John Doe a text message stating that he could give (oral sex better) than any woman could,” This information was conveyed by "Black Ace 1" to investigators from Jenner & Block during an interview held on August 24, 2021.

A culture of silence and negligence in Chicago Blackhawks

The lawsuit filed on behalf of John Doe paints a disturbing picture of a culture of silence and negligence within the Chicago Blackhawks organization. The team is named as the sole defendant, and the lawsuit seeks a jury trial. This legal action is part of a broader effort to hold sports organizations accountable for their actions.

In response to the lawsuit, the Chicago Blackhawks issued a statement reiterating their commitment to taking allegations of workplace misconduct seriously. The organization emphasized the independent investigation they conducted over two years prior to address the troubling events of 2010.

As a result of this investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks claimed to have made significant changes.

Also read: NHL fans call for Brad Aldrich