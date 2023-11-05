Brad Aldrich faces fresh charges from Chicago Blackhawks 'Black Aces' squad: Reports

In a recent development related to the alleged Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault scandal, another individual identified as "John Doe," a former member of the team's "Black Aces" squad and a teammate of Kyle Beach, has come forward with allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the new lawsuit, filed by the Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin, claims that Aldrich allegedly "groomed, harassed, threatened, and assaulted" John Doe during the 2009-10 season. It also alleges that the Blackhawks suppressed his complaint to protect their Stanley Cup championship run.

The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, names the Chicago Blackhawks as the sole defendant and seeks a jury trial. According to Antonio Romanucci, a founding partner of the law firm, this lawsuit is part of a broader effort to hold sports teams accountable for institutional and cultural abuses.

Antonio Romanucci of Romanucci & Blandin said in a discussion with the Chicago Tribune,

“This is a continuation of the institutional and cultural abuses that we are seeing coming from our sports teams, whether they are local teams or from ones that are around the country,”

The aim is to ensure that teams prioritize the safety and well-being of NHL players over winning at all costs.

Romanucci said.

“What we aim to do with this lawsuit is continue to ensure that teams remain accountable. We have a specific mission in mind, certainly that the Blackhawks remain accountable for the changes that they have promised that they have put in place with regard to prevention of these sexual abuses."

Previously, Kyle Beach took a stand for himself against Aldrich, and the lawsuit was settled out of court in 2021.

Chicago Blackhawks in response to recent accusations

In the wake of these serious allegations, the Chicago Blackhawks issued a statement, emphasizing that they take workplace misconduct allegations seriously.

Chicago Blackhawks commissioned an independent investigation into the events of 2010, leading to changes. Their statement,

“We’ve changed as a result of what happened and implemented numerous positive improvements throughout our organization to ensure the safety and well-being of our players and employees."

"This includes completely rebuilding the leadership team with personnel who demonstrate our values and bring the right subject matter expertise in the critical areas of compliance and human resources, an expansive mental health program, and new reporting mechanisms and training for all employees."

The organization further said,

“Until we learn more about this pending litigation, we will refrain from commenting with any additional specifics.”

The allegations against Aldrich include disturbing details of harassment and misconduct, which the victim hockey players did not immediately report due to concerns and stigma.