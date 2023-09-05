Brad Marchand addresses talks about taking over Boston Bruins captaincy after Patrice Bergeron's departure

The Boston Bruins are facing a significant transition in the upcoming 2023-24 season, and some fans and analysts have their eyes on Brad Marchand.

The talks have primarily started as the Bruins bid farewell to their long-time captain Patrice Bergeron, who retired from professional hockey. Bergeron's departure leaves a leadership void within the team, and the question on many fans' minds is who will be the next captain to lead the Bruins on the ice.

One prominent candidate for the captaincy is veteran winger Brad Marchand, but Marchand himself appears to be taking a more collective approach to the situation. During a recent captains' practice at the Warrior Ice Arena, Marchand was asked about the possibility of becoming the next captain of the Boston Bruins.

He said,

"That’s not something that I really think about too much. Obviously, it’s a big honor to be in the leadership group of this organization when you look at the guys that have been there before. But we’ve always done it collectively as a group."

Marchand understands the importance of leadership within the organization, especially considering the illustrious players who have held the captaincy before him.

The Boston Bruins have a storied history, and the position of captain has been filled by legendary figures such as Ray Bourque and Zdeno Chara. Marchand recognizes that leadership within the team has always been a collective effort, stating,

He highlighted that even players without official leadership titles step up when needed.

"So, again, when you lose Bergy and Krejci, leadership is going to come from a group, not from one certain guy or a couple of guys. It's got to be from a big collective group, so that's what we're gonna rely on this year," he said.

More on Brad Marchand's impressive playing stats

Marchand has been a key figure in the Boston Bruins' leadership group for some time, having been named an alternate captain during the 2022-23 season. Taking a closer look at the 2022-2023 NHL season, Despite playing 73 games, he scored 21 goals with 46 assists and a total of 67 points.

His experience and dedication to the team make him a natural candidate for the captaincy. However, Marchand's words reflect his commitment to the team's success and his belief in the collective strength of the Bruins' leadership.

Furthermore, Brad Marchand boasts an impressive NHL career spanning 947 games. Throughout his journey, he has showcased his scoring prowess with 372 goals and demonstrated his playmaking abilities with 490 assists, accumulating a remarkable total of 862 points over the years.