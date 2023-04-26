Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is not happy with NHL broadcasters and media outlets. Marchand was unhappy after a hot-mic incident during Game 2 of the Bruins' first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Marchand believes that broadcasting the in-game audio, including the chirping between players, crosses the line. This violates the agreement in place between the NHL and the broadcasters.

During Game 2, Panthers' agitator Matthew Tkachuk got into a heated exchange with Bruins' center Tomas Nosek. ESPN's Ray Ferraro had his mic open, allowing viewers to hear what was being said.

Brad Marchand spoke out against the use of microphones on the bench during a post-game press conference after Game 4, stating that:

"There’s a reason guys don’t want mics on the bench, and that’s because they’re going to take advantage of it at some point, and they did."

He added that although players may say things that are not appropriate, it is up to the broadcasters to decide when to keep the mic open or closed.

Marchand said (on the NHL’s broadcast agreement):

"The fact that the media outlets allowed that to happen, it’s very disrespectful to the agreement we have in place."

He went on to say that the use of microphones could get players in trouble, as there are things that are said during games that should not be picked up on mics. Marchand believes that this is simply part of the game, and there should not be microphones in those situations.

A brief look at NHL Star Brad Marchand's NHL career

Brad Marchand is a professional ice hockey player who currently serves as the alternate captain and left winger for the Boston Bruins in the NHL. Born in 1988 in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, Marchand was the oldest of four children, and his parents were local hockey coaches.

Marchand played for three junior ice hockey teams between 2004 and 2008, and during this time, the Bruins began scouting him. He was eventually drafted by the Bruins in the third round, 71st overall, in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. Marchand made his NHL debut in October 2009.

Brad Marchand played on the Bruins' starting roster in 2010, where he played on the fourth line and helped the team win the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals.

He went on to score 100 points during the 2018-19 NHL season. Despite this achievement, the Bruins were defeated in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals.

However, Brad Marchand's reputation for suspensions and rule-breaking behavior continued in the 2021-22 NHL season, as he was suspended a total of nine games.

