Brad Marchand gifts puck to Bruins fan who got married in team jersey

Brad Marchand, the Canadian professional ice hockey left winger and captain for the Boston Bruins, is known for his on-ice prowess, as well as off-ice antics.

Recently, however, he made headlines for an endearing gesture that demonstrated his gentle side.

Marchand's thoughtful gift added to an already special moment between two newlyweds and hockey fans alike.

Brad Marchand’s heartwarming gesture

As the Boston Bruins prepared to play San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center, something unusual caught the forward's attention. An eye-catching sign stood out among all the spectators. It was something that was impossible for the captain or any spectator not to notice.

An enthusiastic fan who was positioned near the glass proudly held aloft a sign reading, "I got married in your jersey 63." Adorned with photos of an adorable couple both sporting Bruins jerseys.

Brad Marchand gifts puck to a fan

The couple, who were big fans of Marchand, decided to wear his team's jersey (number 63) on their big day to show their unwavering support for him and the team.

As Marchand was moved by his fans' dedication, he decided to present them with a player puck - an item that is much sought-after by hockey enthusiasts - as a gesture of appreciation and thanks.

Brad has often engaged with fans directly, both online and during games with his playful personality and through autographs or selfies. This particular act stands out for being extra thoughtful as it proves how tightly bound together Bruins fans and players truly are.

Brad's act not only made his fan's wedding day even more special, but it was also a reminder of the special connections that exist between athletes and their fans.

What happened during the Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks match?

The Boston Bruins kept up their winning ways against San Jose Sharks with a 3-1 victory on the Opening Night of this season, making it three consecutive victories so far in opening games.

Key moments included Brad and James van Riemsdyk scoring within 21 seconds toward the end of the first period before David Pastrnak contributed by scoring his fourth goal this year to seal their win for their team.

Although there were opportunities for the Sharks early on, the Bruins took control of the game late in the opening period by seizing control in its final two minutes.

On the other side of things, San Jose Sharks wrapped up their season-opening homestand against reigning division champions with another loss, earning only one point from four contests. Anthony Duclair scored their sole goal while Kaapo Kahkonen made 34 saves.

Both teams will return to action this Saturday with the Bruins facing Los Angeles and the Sharks taking on Nashville respectively.