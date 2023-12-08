The Boston Bruins find themselves amid a hot streak. While success on the ice is a cause for celebration, the insights from Brad Marchand and head coach Jim Montgomery reveal a fascinating narrative of contrasting perspectives. In particular, it offers differing takes on the Bruins' recent impressive performances.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman sheds light on Brad Marchand's unique approach to media interactions. Known for delivering entertaining soundbites, Marchand showcases a profound understanding of the game when not playing up to the media's desire for drama.

Friedman said,

"Brad Marchand knows when the media is looking for something juicy, and almost always delivers. What I also like is when he just talks hockey; he’s got a great mind for the sport and is a terrific teacher. Fluto Shinzawa asked why he took the morning skate last weekend in Toronto. Marchand replied he wanted to try some new sticks."

According to Friedman, Marchand recently revealed about experimenting with new sticks during the morning skate in Toronto. He said,

"When Kyle Bukauskas asked a bit more about it, Boston’s captain explained he’d experimented with a longer stick and therefore a stiffer flex, and was going back to what he knew. “Too many people in my head,” he said, laughing."

However, Marchand's insights go beyond equipment adjustments. He opens up about adapting to the Bruins' new system under coach Jim Montgomery.

"Marchand then scored the winner against the Maple Leafs and followed with a natural hat trick 24 hours later versus Columbus."

Marchand's response to questions about the changes,

"Marchand also discussed adjustments he had to make to fit the Bruins’ new system. Asked to explain further, he said, “No!” — with a big smile — and then told us that coach Jim Montgomery made a change to their breakouts. It used to be about reading and reacting to each other."

Friedman quoted Brad Marchand's opinion regarding Montgomery

Marchand reveals that Montgomery has implemented alterations to the NHL team's breakouts. Friedman said,

"With all of the changes, Montgomery demands more structure, and Marchand joked that there are times he wants to do things the old way, but the coach prefers this method until there is more familiarity. Honestly, I wish there was more time to discuss this stuff with players and coaches. Maybe I’m just asking bad questions."

The differing perspectives become apparent when considering Jim Montgomery's emphasis on structure and the need for Bruins players to adapt to the new system.