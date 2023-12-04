Brad Marchand rallying to get Patrice Bergeron out of retirement

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand seems to be on a mission to coax his longtime teammate and friend, Patrice Bergeron, out of retirement.

After notching his sixth career hat trick in a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Marchand said:

"Nice to get, they don’t come often. That’s just sometimes how it goes, you get the bounces and sometimes you don't."

Then, Marchand hinted at the impact Bergeron's return could have on the team.

"Maybe I’ll keep getting in [Bergeron's] ear about trying to get him to come back," said Marchand.

Expand Tweet

The Bruins' fortunes have taken a dramatic turn since the recent meet-up between Marchand and Bergeron. The team has broken their slump, securing three consecutive wins while outscoring opponents 10-4. Marchand himself has been instrumental, breaking free to score an impressive four goals in just two games.

Is this the Bergeron effect in action? While the veteran center has not made any official statements about a potential return, Marchand's relentless campaign suggests a glimmer of hope for Bruins fans.

As the team continues to thrive under this newfound momentum, the question on everyone's mind remains: could we see Patrice Bergeron back on the ice sooner than expected?

Brad Marchand's grandmother passed away recently

Brad Marchand has recently suffered a personal loss with the passing of his maternal grandmother, Frances O'Leary, on Friday night. The emotional blow cast a shadow over the weekend for the Bruins captain, who confirmed the heartbreaking news after the game.

Expand Tweet

Amidst the grief, Marchand showcased remarkable resilience and leadership. As he disclosed to the media postgame on Sunday night, the loss occurred late last week.