Brad Marchand reserves high praise for Bruins prospect by comparing him to Mitch Marner 

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is keeping a close eye on the team's preseason, and one player who has captured his attention is rookie Matthew Poitras. Marchand reserved high praise for the young prospect, comparing him to Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner.

Matthew Poitras, at just 19 years old, was initially seen as a long shot to secure a spot on the NHL roster due to his age and inability to play in the AHL. However, his performance during the preseason has been nothing short of outstanding. Poitras has consistently made a significant impact as a forward for the Bruins, earning spots on both the power play and penalty kill units.

In a recent preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Poitras showcased his skills by recording a secondary assist, logging substantial ice time, and impressively winning most of his faceoffs. These performances haven't gone unnoticed by the Bruins' veteran players and coaching staff.

According to Connor Ryan from Boston.com, Marchand spoke highly of Poitras, likening his style of play to that of Marner. Marchand highlighted Poitras's intelligence, playmaking ability, and willingness to compete for pucks in tight situations. He also praised Poitras's exceptional vision and ability to find open spaces on the ice:

"He reminds me a lot of [Mitch] Marner, the way that he plays."

Marchand added:

"He's smart on both sides of the puck, he's really good with it, the way he moves and can dish it. Just reminds me of him and [he's] similar where he's not timid to get into the dirty areas and compete for pucks, but he's got great vision."

Being compared to Marner, who has had a stellar NHL career, is a significant compliment for the young prospect. Although Poitras doesn't possess a physically imposing stature, he has consistently displayed the skills and composure necessary to excel in the NHL.

As Poitras continues to impress, the Boston Bruins face a critical decision regarding his future with the team. His performance in the upcoming games will likely be the determining factor.

Brad Marchand leads confident Boston Bruins amidst doubt on Stanley Cup pursuit

Despite negative predictions surrounding the Bruins in the 2023-24 season, the team remains undeterred and confident in their ability to compete for a Stanley Cup. The retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, along with the departure of other talent, have led to doubts about their prospects. However, Brad Marchand, who is now the team's captain, believes in the team's depth and potential.

He emphasized the opportunities for emerging talent like David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk, Pavel Zacha and Trent Frederic, who all achieved career-best goalscoring records last season. While Bergeron and Krejci are irreplaceable, the Bruins remain a formidable team.

The focus for the Bruins is not breaking regular season records but securing a playoff spot, as they understand that once in the playoffs, anything is possible. The team is committed to building on their legacy and proving the doubters wrong, determined to continue their pursuit of championship glory.